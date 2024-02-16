The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 1000 Leading Index Jan -0.3% (7) -0.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 17 216K (6) 212 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 50.1 (4) 50.7* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb 52.4 (4) 52.5* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 3.97M (11) 3.78M -- percent change Jan +5.0% -1.0% *End Jan Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-16-24 1423ET