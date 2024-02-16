The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   1000  Leading Index                  Jan       -0.3%   (7)  -0.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 17     216K   (6)   212 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Feb        50.1   (4)   50.7* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb        52.4   (4)   52.5* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Jan        3.97M  (11)  3.78M 
                  -- percent change            Jan       +5.0%       -1.0% 
 
*End Jan Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
