Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 47.6 (4) 46.9*
0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb 47.0 (4) 46.8*
1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 4.07M (8) 4.02M
-- percent change Jan +1.2% -1.5%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 18 198K (4) 194K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +2.9% (8) +2.9%**
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +3.5% (4) +3.5%**
1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -1
Composite Index
Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan +1.3% (10) +0.2%
0830 Consumer Spending Jan +1.5% (10) -0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.5% (6) +0.3%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +4.4% (6) +4.4%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 66.4 (5) 66.4***
(Final)
1000 New Home Sales Jan 620K (7) 616K
-- percent change +0.6% +2.3%
*End-Jan Reading
**4Q 1st Reading
***Feb Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
