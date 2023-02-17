Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI Feb 47.6 (4) 46.9* 0945 S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb 47.0 (4) 46.8* 1000 Existing Home Sales Jan 4.07M (8) 4.02M -- percent change Jan +1.2% -1.5% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Feb 18 198K (4) 194K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 4Q +2.9% (8) +2.9%** 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 4Q +3.5% (4) +3.5%** 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Feb N/A -1 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income Jan +1.3% (10) +0.2% 0830 Consumer Spending Jan +1.5% (10) -0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Jan +0.5% (6) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Jan +4.4% (6) +4.4% 1000 Consumer Sentiment Feb 66.4 (5) 66.4*** (Final) 1000 New Home Sales Jan 620K (7) 616K -- percent change +0.6% +2.3% *End-Jan Reading **4Q 1st Reading ***Feb Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1418ET