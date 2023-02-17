Advanced search
Existing and New Home Sales Seen Up -- Data Week Ahead

02/17/2023 | 02:19pm EST
The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                      PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Mfg PMI  Feb       47.6   (4)    46.9* 
          0945  S&P Global Flash U.S. Svcs PMI Feb       47.0   (4)    46.8* 
          1000  Existing Home Sales            Jan       4.07M  (8)    4.02M 
                  -- percent change            Jan      +1.2%         -1.5% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 Feb 18    198K   (4)    194K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         4Q       +2.9%   (8)   +2.9%** 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       4Q       +3.5%   (4)   +3.5%** 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy        Feb       N/A          -1 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Jan      +1.3%   (10)  +0.2% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Jan      +1.5%   (10)  -0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Jan      +0.5%   (6)   +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Jan      +4.4%   (6)   +4.4% 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment             Feb       66.4   (5)    66.4*** 
                  (Final) 
          1000  New Home Sales                 Jan       620K   (7)    616K 
                  -- percent change                     +0.6%         +2.3% 
 
*End-Jan Reading 
**4Q 1st Reading 
***Feb Prelim Reading 
 
 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-23 1418ET

