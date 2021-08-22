Exit polls show ally of Japan's Suga losing Yokohama election, NHK says

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - An ally of Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihide Suga was set to lose a mayoral race in Yokohama on
Sunday, public broadcaster NHK said, citing exit polls, in a
blow for the unpopular premier who faces a general election this
year.
Exit polls pointed to a clear victory for the
opposition-backed professor of public health Takeharu Yamanaka,
NHK said. The field of eight candidates also included the
incumbent mayor Hachiro Okonogi, who ran with Suga's backing.
Polls closed at 8:00 p.m. local time (1100 GMT).
The projected loss for Okonogi on the premier's home turf
just south of Tokyo is likely to pile more pressure on Suga, who
was already under fire over surging COVID-19 cases and a
perception that he has been clumsy in handling the pandemic.
Suga's approval ratings slid below 30% in August, fanning
concerns in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party about his
ability to lead the party into a general election that must be
held by Nov. 28.
Suga, who took office last September after predecessor
Shinzo Abe quit citing ill health, is struggling to contain the
pandemic, with national daily infections hitting a record 25,000
last week.
Although Yokohama is in Suga's constituency in parliament, a
survey conducted by a local newspaper in mid-August found
Okonogi trailing Yamanaka, reflecting concerns over the
government's handling of the pandemic.
Kanagawa, the prefecture where Yokohama is located, has been
under a state of emergency since Aug. 2, but infections have
continued to rise. The prefecture recorded a record 2,878 cases
on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.
Suga's term as LDP president ends in September. He can
either be re-elected uncontested or face a party vote if other
candidates emerge to challenge him for the job.
