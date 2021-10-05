Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exo Therapeutics Raises $78 Million Series B Financing

10/05/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Oversubscribed financing led by Nextech Invest to support development of company’s ExoSightTM platform and pipeline of therapeutics that bind exosites -

- Thilo Schroeder, PhD of Nextech Invest and Kanishka Pothula of BVF Partners, L.P. join the Exo Board of Directors -

Exo Therapeutics, Inc., a small molecule drug discovery and development company with a pioneering technology to address intractable pharmaceutical targets, today announced the completion of a $78 million Series B financing. New investor, Nextech Invest, led the oversubscribed round with participation from BVF Partners, L.P., Samsara Biocapital, Morningside and Casdin Capital. Existing investors Newpath Partners, Novartis Venture Fund, CRV and 6 Dimensions Capital also participated in the financing. Proceeds will be used to advance therapeutic candidates in oncology and inflammation derived from the company’s proprietary ExoSightTM platform towards proof-of-concept and into the clinic. The proceeds will also be used to expand Exo’s pursuit of new targets with the ExoSight platform. As part of the financing, Thilo Schroeder, PhD, Partner at Nextech Invest, and Kanishka Pothula, Managing Director at BVF Partners, L.P., have joined Exo’s Board of Directors.

Exo is building a deep pipeline of drug candidates that bind exosites, distal and unique binding pockets that reprogram enzyme activity for precise and robust therapeutic effect. Focusing on exosites overcomes the common challenges of competitive binding and off-target activity that occur with active site and allosteric modulators, potentially yielding better therapeutic windows, greater selectivity and fewer side effects. Exo’s approach also creates the opportunity to discover first-in-class candidates directed at novel targets across a wide range of diseases.

“Exo is well positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity that exosites represent,” said Michael Bruce, PhD, CEO of Exo Therapeutics. “With the support of our world-class investor syndicate and foundational work by professors David Liu and Alan Saghatelian, and their former student Juan Pablo Maianti, we are equipped to expand our ExoSight platform, discover new exosite targets and advance our initial programs towards the clinic. Exo was formed with the mission of developing impactful new medicines that act by targeting exosites, and with this financing we are now one step closer to achieving that goal.”

“I am thrilled to work with Exo on building a robust pipeline of exosite-targeting therapeutics,” said Schroeder. “The company’s initial work has shown compelling results on how exosites can unlock traditionally challenging targets and modulate them with precision and potency. We are particularly enthusiastic about Exo’s platform, which is poised to significantly expand the number and diversity of targets that they can pursue.”

“Exo has made rapid progress in the past year both in building an accomplished scientific team and on their four initial programs in oncology and inflammation,” said Pothula. “We are proud to support Exo during this pivotal stage of the company’s development as they prepare to advance these candidates into the clinic.”

About Exo Therapeutics

Exo Therapeutics is a small molecule drug discovery and development company with a pioneering technology to address intractable pharmaceutical targets. By leveraging the company’s ExoSightTM platform, Exo is developing a deep pipeline of potent drug candidates that bind exosites, distal and unique binding pockets that have the potential to reprogram enzyme activity for precise and robust therapeutic effect. Through this specific and selective approach to challenging targets, the company's team of world-class researchers is unlocking breakthrough therapeutics in oncology, inflammation and a broad range of other diseases. For more information, visit www.exo-therapeutics.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Tread Water After Selloff; Oil Rally Builds
DJ
06:13aCRANFIELD UNIVERSITY : Cranfield joins state-of-the-art R&D centre for next-generation aerostructures
AQ
06:13aQUEEN'S UNIVERSITY BELFAST : New GBP500k digital testbed to create 'step change' in smart manufacturing
AQ
06:12aCISCO : Federal Circuit Clarifies That There Is Not A Heightened Standard For Willful Infringement
AQ
06:11aData and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI Launches with $30m Funding from Columbia Capital
BU
06:10aBRISTOW GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aMCAP ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aCottco Loses Us$2,5m Lint to Fire At Depot
AQ
06:06aGroup Out to Promote Cultural Tourism
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2Facebook : World stocks steady near lows as inflation jitters ease
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms

HOT NEWS