Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exodus to Discuss Q2 2021 Results and Company Updates

08/10/2021 | 03:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (Exodus Wallet: EXIT), the leading non-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, plans to conduct a video conference to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

CEO and co-founder JP Richardson and CFO James Gernetzke will host a live Zoom video webinar. This event includes a review of the company vision, financial results, and answers to investors' questions. Please send questions in advance by emailing Q22021Questions@Exodus.com.

Exodus Q2 2021 Results and Company Updates Live Webinar

  • August 20, 2021.
  • 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.
  • Access the webcast via the Investor section of the website at exodus.com/investors.
  • Ask questions live via chat in the webcast or in advance by emailing Q22021Questions@Exodus.com.
  • The webcast will remain on the Exodus website for at least 90 days.

Management intends to issue its shareholder letter and its financial report Form 1-SA filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2021 on or around August 16, 2021.

About Exodus

Exodus is on a mission to empower half the world to exit the traditional finance system by 2030. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that removes the geek requirement and keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop and mobile, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The non-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users’ own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com.

Disclosure Information

Exodus uses the following as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: websites exodus.com/investors and exodus.com/blog; press releases; public videos, calls and webcasts; and social media: Twitter (@exodus_io and JP Richardson’s feed @jprichardson), Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ryan Dennis

exodus@5wpr.com

Exodus Contact:

Investors@exodus.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:44pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of National Western Life Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
BU
03:42pAs America Goes Solar, Forbes Honors Kayo Energy's Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Weymann, as part of “Forbes Next 1000”
BU
03:41pAMC gives up gains after quarterly results, film release deal
RE
03:41pPLYMOUTH INDUSTRIAL REIT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pNISSAN MOTOR : Tenn. Nissan plant to close for 2 weeks due to chip shortage
AQ
03:40pCONIFEX TIMBER : IIROC Trade Resumption - CFF
AQ
03:36pDEUTSCHE WOHNEN AG : RBC remains Neutral
MD
03:35pHELLOFRESH : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
03:35pVONOVIA : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
MD
03:28pOil up 3%; forecast for better U.S. fuel demand feeds rebound
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5IMV INC. : IMV : Announces Final Topline Results of the DeCidE1 Clinical Trial in Advanced Recurrent Ovarian C..

HOT NEWS