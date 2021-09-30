Exome Asset Management : Shortlisted for HFM's Best Newcomer Award

Exome Asset Management (“Exome”), an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, today announced it has been shortlisted for the HFM US Performance Awards 2021 for Best Newcomer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005768/en/

The HFM US Performance Awards are one of the most important and influential awards in the US hedge fund calendar. The awards recognize hedge fund, CTA and fund of hedge fund performance, encompassing the whole breadth of hedge fund strategy, from credit and equity to macro and managed futures. Judging is conducted by a panel of leading institutional and private investors and investment consultants who take account of risk-adjusted performance, AUM and any professional knowledge about the fund.

“We are proud to be shortlisted for the HFM US Performance Awards under the Best Newcomer category,” said Sam Isaly, Managing Partner and Founder of Exome Asset Management. “Since our founding three years ago, the Exome team has worked hard to identify and execute on the best and most advanced healthcare investments, in any subsector, anywhere in the world, and this nomination is testament to our success in that endeavor.”

The HFM US Performance Awards ceremony will take place on November 4, 2021 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Exome practices two active investment strategies: one which invests broadly across worldwide healthcare subsectors and geographies, and another that is a specialized healthcare investment fund with an emphasis on public company opportunities in emerging markets. The firm holds both long and short positions in companies that are broadly diversified by geography and healthcare subsector.

About Exome Asset Management

Exome Asset Management is an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare services, and medical devices. Exome employs sound investment strategies and a philosophy developed by Samuel D. Isaly, who has spent the majority of his 45-year career focused on both developed and emerging markets healthcare. For more information, please visit www.exomeasset.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005768/en/