Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exome Asset Management : Shortlisted for HFM's Best Newcomer Award

09/30/2021 | 11:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exome Asset Management (“Exome”), an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, today announced it has been shortlisted for the HFM US Performance Awards 2021 for Best Newcomer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005768/en/

The HFM US Performance Awards are one of the most important and influential awards in the US hedge fund calendar. The awards recognize hedge fund, CTA and fund of hedge fund performance, encompassing the whole breadth of hedge fund strategy, from credit and equity to macro and managed futures. Judging is conducted by a panel of leading institutional and private investors and investment consultants who take account of risk-adjusted performance, AUM and any professional knowledge about the fund.

“We are proud to be shortlisted for the HFM US Performance Awards under the Best Newcomer category,” said Sam Isaly, Managing Partner and Founder of Exome Asset Management. “Since our founding three years ago, the Exome team has worked hard to identify and execute on the best and most advanced healthcare investments, in any subsector, anywhere in the world, and this nomination is testament to our success in that endeavor.”

The HFM US Performance Awards ceremony will take place on November 4, 2021 at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Exome practices two active investment strategies: one which invests broadly across worldwide healthcare subsectors and geographies, and another that is a specialized healthcare investment fund with an emphasis on public company opportunities in emerging markets. The firm holds both long and short positions in companies that are broadly diversified by geography and healthcare subsector.

About Exome Asset Management

Exome Asset Management is an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare services, and medical devices. Exome employs sound investment strategies and a philosophy developed by Samuel D. Isaly, who has spent the majority of his 45-year career focused on both developed and emerging markets healthcare. For more information, please visit www.exomeasset.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:53aELEMENT 29 RESOURCES : Download Presentation - September 2021
PU
11:53aCOFINIMMO : Notification pursuant to article 15 of the law of 02.05.2007 - Composition of capital
PU
11:53aIMMURON : ABN 80 063 114 045 (Form 6-K)
PU
11:53aMARIFIL MINES : Rug Pull Scam Investors Must Check This Detail!
PU
11:53aKUDELSKI : Enters into a Sale and Leaseback Transaction for a Satellite Office Building in Lausanne
PU
11:53aINDUSTRIE CHIMICHE FORESTALI S P A : Investor Presentation October 2021 ( 898,65 KB )
PU
11:53aWANDISCO : FY21 Results Presentation
PU
11:53aDYNATRACE : What is cloud migration?
PU
11:53aTYME TECHNOLOGIES : Inc - Corporate Presentation
PU
11:53aThe application window for the first cohort of the regulatory sandbox will open soon
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
3Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Comcast, Netflix, S&P, Starbucks...
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg

HOT NEWS