Exome-Backed Broncus Holding Corporation Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

Medical device company valued at more than $1.25 billion will trade on the HKEX

Exome Asset Management (“Exome”), an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, today announced it participated as a cornerstone investor in the IPO of Broncus Holding Corporation (SEHK:2216), a medical device company for the development of interventional pulmonology products headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The IPO was valued at $1.26 billion and will trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“HKEX”). Exome was also part of Broncus Holding Corporation’s Series D round in early 2021.

Sam Isaly, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Exome Asset Management, said, “At Exome, we believe the opportunity for technological advances in pulmonology are as significant as those already achieved in cardiology. Exome is enthusiastic about our investment in Broncus, and we look forward to partnering with the company as it continues to discover and develop pulmonology products that have the potential to impact patients around the globe.”

Exome endeavors to improve the world by bringing healthcare capital to people who need it most. The firm practices two active investment strategies: one which invests broadly across worldwide healthcare subsectors and geographies, and another that is a specialized healthcare investment fund with an emphasis on public company opportunities in emerging markets. The firm is long-biased in companies that are broadly diversified by geography and healthcare subsector.

About Exome Asset Management

Exome Asset Management is an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare services, and medical devices. Exome employs sound investment strategies and a philosophy developed by Samuel D. Isaly, who has spent the majority of his 45-year career focused on both developed and emerging markets healthcare. For more information, please visit www.exomeasset.com.

