Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Exome-Backed Broncus Holding Corporation Launches Hong Kong Public Offering

09/24/2021 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Medical device company valued at more than $1.25 billion will trade on the HKEX

Exome Asset Management (“Exome”), an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, today announced it participated as a cornerstone investor in the IPO of Broncus Holding Corporation (SEHK:2216), a medical device company for the development of interventional pulmonology products headquartered in Hangzhou, China. The IPO was valued at $1.26 billion and will trade on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (“HKEX”). Exome was also part of Broncus Holding Corporation’s Series D round in early 2021.

Sam Isaly, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Exome Asset Management, said, “At Exome, we believe the opportunity for technological advances in pulmonology are as significant as those already achieved in cardiology. Exome is enthusiastic about our investment in Broncus, and we look forward to partnering with the company as it continues to discover and develop pulmonology products that have the potential to impact patients around the globe.”

Exome endeavors to improve the world by bringing healthcare capital to people who need it most. The firm practices two active investment strategies: one which invests broadly across worldwide healthcare subsectors and geographies, and another that is a specialized healthcare investment fund with an emphasis on public company opportunities in emerging markets. The firm is long-biased in companies that are broadly diversified by geography and healthcare subsector.

About Exome Asset Management

Exome Asset Management is an innovative asset management company focusing on investing in public markets across the worldwide healthcare industry, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare services, and medical devices. Exome employs sound investment strategies and a philosophy developed by Samuel D. Isaly, who has spent the majority of his 45-year career focused on both developed and emerging markets healthcare. For more information, please visit www.exomeasset.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:52pUS BANCORP : SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pBUNKER HILL ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA : 42% INCREASE IN NPV TO $143M, 29% DECREASE IN AISC, 41% INCREASE IN FCF OVER EXTENDED 11 YEAR MINE LIFE (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pTEJON RANCH : NEW DIRECTOR TO JOIN TEJON RANCH CO. BOARD (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pAHA urges extension of expiring medical supply tariff exemptions
PU
04:52pSONIM TECHNOLOGIES : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pRAVENSOURCE FUND : September 24, 2021 - Ravensource Fund Successfully Completes Recirculation
PU
04:52pCORDOBA MINERALS : Completes C$15 Million Rights Offering
PU
04:52pHOMETRUST BANCSHARES : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; (Form 8-K)
PU
04:52pNarrowing the Digital Divide Can Foster Inclusion and Increase Jobs
PU
04:52pRemarks by World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure, Riccardo Puliti, at the at High-Level Dialogue on Energy
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande misses payment deadlin..
2Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
3Nervousness rises
4Huawei CFO strikes agreement with U.S. over fraud charges, allowing her..
5China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets

HOT NEWS