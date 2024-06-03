Exosens: IPO launched at 20 euros

Exosens, a manufacturer of 'critical' technological components, announced on Monday the launch of its initial public offering at a price of 20 euros per share.



The operation, which is to be carried out via a private placement, will enable the group to reduce its debt and support its growth strategy.



Over the past three years, Exosens has seen its sales almost double to 318.8 million euros, with an adjusted operating margin (Ebitda) of 29% in 2023.



The transaction - worth a total of 300 million euros - is to include the sale of a 120 million euro stake by HLD, its majority shareholder.



The offer will also be accompanied by a capital increase reserved for Bpifrance, which will give the investment bank a 4.50% stake.



Following completion of the IPO, Exosens will remain controlled by the entrepreneurial investment group HLD.



The subscription period opens today and closes on Thursday June 6, with trading of the shares in the form of 'promissory notes' due to start on Friday June 7.



Exosens' ambition is to 'reveal the invisible' with its detection and imaging equipment, for customers in sectors ranging from life sciences and industry to electric cars and nuclear power.



