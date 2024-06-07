June 07, 2024 at 03:33 am EDT

(Reuters) - Shares in French optical component maker Exosens rose 20% on Friday in their debut in Paris.

The shares traded at 23.4 euros in early trade versus a price of 20 euros set out earlier in the week.

The company said it had raised about 350 million euros following a private placement to institutional investors.

Exosens provides night vision tools and photo sensor technology for defence, medical and nuclear scientific applications.

It is deemed an strategic asset by the French government which blocked the sale of the company to a U.S. conglomerate four years ago.

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; editing by Jason Neely)