Exosite Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Industrial IoT Platforms for Third Consecutive Year

Exosite LLC, a leading provider in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform market, today announced that it was included in the October 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms for the third consecutive year. As one of 18 vendors to meet Gartner’s inclusion criteria for the report, Exosite was evaluated in this Magic Quadrant report based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

A proven leader in IoT, Exosite enables the world’s leading organizations to quickly build and deploy connected products leveraging no-coding IIoT solutions like ExoSense®, a condition monitoring application that provides operational insight into industrial assets and systems. These solutions are powered by Murano®, Exosite’s IoT software platform, and available through the Exchange IoT marketplace, where customers can find off-the-shelf IoT elements and vertically integrated bundles to accelerate their connected-product development. Exchange also empowers Exosite's partners by providing a repository where they can offer Exosite’s customers pre-integrated sensors, gateways, machine learning algorithms, and other value-added services.

“We are proud to have been included in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for the third year in a row,” said Steve VanderSanden, COO, Exosite. “As evidenced by our customer reviews, the combined value of our Murano platform, ExoSense IIoT application, and Exchange marketplace allows users to easily get data flowing, quickly customize the solution to meet their needs, and scale up when they are ready. We also offer affordable start-up costs, flexible long-term pricing, and high-quality support. As a result, we’ve been able to empower customers of every size and in every industry to leverage IoT to add real business value from day one.”

Exosite was also reviewed by customers on Gartner Peer Insights, a ratings platform for technology end-users to share their experiences. Exosite’s ExoSense condition monitoring application received an overall rating of 5-out-of-5 from its users in the Industrial IoT Platform market based on three reviews as of October 25, 2021, and the Murano IoT platform received an overall rating of 4.5-out-of-5 in the Industrial IoT Platform market based on 31 reviews as of October 25, 2021.

“Exosite's IoT Murano Platform is easy to use and integrate with off-the-shelf IoT gateways and sensors,” said a systems integrator in the services industry who gave Exosite a five-star review in June 2021. “The support team is outstanding and very responsive to our requests for support. We had data from sensors coming into Murano on day one.”

In July 2021, a reviewer in the services industry at an organization with $1-3 billion in revenue said, “My experience with Exosite's Murano IoT Platform, so far, has been great, as it has helped my project choose a smarter way to deploy our solutions without any delay. The tools and data management of the platform is just amazing. Overall, it provides a better way to automate your work.”

Interested customers can connect with an Exosite solution expert to talk about their application needs or schedule a demo of ExoSense and Murano today.

*Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms”, Alfonso Velosa, Ted Friedman, Katell Thielemann, Emil Berthelsen, Peter Havart-Simkin, Eric Goodness, Matthew Flatley, Lloyd Jones, Kevin Quinn , October 18, 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Exosite

Since 2009, Exosite LLC, has pioneered IoT software solutions. Based in Minneapolis, with offices around the globe, the Exosite team possesses a wealth of experience and expertise in IoT technology and business strategy. Exosite engages with leading manufacturers, providing complete connected solutions, an enterprise software platform, and a rich ecosystem of tools and partnerships to quickly guide connected-product concepts to marketable IoT applications. Visit www.exosite.com to learn more about how Exosite powers digital transformation.

