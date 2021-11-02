Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expanding the APEC List of Environmental Goods List to Fight Climate Change: Analysis

11/02/2021 | 12:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expanding the APEC List of Environmental Goods will boost the Asia-Pacific region's response to the urgent call for the adaptation to and mitigation of the global climate crisis and promote sustainability, an APEC Policy Support Unit policy brief advised.

The APEC List of Environmental Goods is a commitment endorsed by leaders in 2012 to reduce tariff rates of 54 goods to 5 percent or less by the end of 2020, with the intention to improve access to environmental technologies and contribute to green growth and trade liberalization. The list includes solar panels, wind turbines, bamboo flooring, as well as environmental monitoring, analysis and assessment equipment, among others.

Since then, the trade of products on the list has grown significantly for the APEC region. APEC's exports and imports of those 54 products increased by 5.7 percent and 13.5 percent, respectively, between 2012 and 2019. Similarly, intra-APEC trade in these products expanded by 7 percent.

In comparison, global trade of products on this list increased by 6.4 percent during the same period.

"International trade allows lower-cost access to environmental technologies and promotes competition to spur the development of environmental goods and services," explained Carlos Kuriyama, a senior analyst with the APEC Policy Support Unit. "In addition, international trade could empower communities that produce those goods, and benefit communities that need to utilize those goods to address issues of environmental degradation."

Almost a decade since the endorsement of APEC's list, Kuriyama highlighted that more needs to be done in several areas, including trade. Adding new products to the list could help bolster environmental protection and resource management.

"Exploring an expansion of the list makes sense. On the one hand, technology is changing faster than ever and new environmental products are appearing. On the other hand, developing economies could benefit more by taking a global value chain approach to environmental goods," he added.

Kuriyama said that many developing economies participate in the production of intermediate goods and components which play an important role in the value chain of environmental goods. These components, for example, may include materials such as steel, copper, silica and molten salt for building concentrated solar power systems.

The policy brief pointed out that promoting more products to encourage climate change adaptation and mitigation, as well as other environmental concerns could help member economies meet their own environmental targets.

New Zealand, the host of APEC 2021, has been leading the process to update the APEC List of Environmental Goods, as well as identify environmental services that could be added. APEC Senior Officials are expected to continue their deliberation at their upcoming meeting on 5 November.

From a trade perspective, a more meaningful contribution in support of green growth requires a more comprehensive range of products, the policy brief highlighted. It encouraged APEC members to consider adding goods that are cleaner or more environmentally friendly to the list.

"An expansion of the APEC List of Environmental Goods is a positive signal that APEC could send to the world as a leading forum for proposing options to help address environmental issues," concluded Kuriyama. "Making progress on the APEC List of Environmental Goods is particularly important as parties are seeking to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change at the COP26 summit this week."

To read the full policy brief, A Review of the APEC List of Environmental Goods, visit this link

Disclaimer

APEC - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 04:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as -2-
DJ
01:46aTHE ADECCO GROUP : Q3 2021 Results
PR
01:46aPRESS RELEASE : ???????shop apotheke europe: processed the first e-prescription.
DJ
01:40aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:39aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:39aHawaiian Airlines, Inc. Announces Expiration & Results of its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offers for Any & All of its 7.375% Series 2020-1A Pass Through Certificates due 2027 & 11.250% Series 2020-1B Pass Through Certificates due 2025
PU
01:39a[Mitsubishi Power]Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream Announce Clean Energy Strategic Partnership to Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure across the United States
PU
01:38aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:34aGoodman Group lifts outlook as supply chain squeeze fills warehouses
RE
01:31aDrug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
2SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
3Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
4California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
5Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

HOT NEWS