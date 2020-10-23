Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Expanse Exceeds 100 Percent Year Over Year Growth in 2020, Dominating Attack Surface Management Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

Fortune 500, US military, and US Government Agencies Deploy Expanse for Dynamic Insight into Global Networks, Systems, and Devices

Expanse Inc., the global leader in attack surface management, announced another year of hyper growth to dominate the attack surface management category. From September 2019 to September 2020, Expanse doubled revenues from the previous year and saw the total value of customer wins exceed $100M. Driven by growth from both the private and public sector, Expanse doubled customer count, including several seven-plus figure deals as more enterprises adopted attack surface management accelerated by digital transformation.

Expanse indexes every system and service on the public internet to continuously monitor its customer’s global Internet attack surface, making it easy for security professionals to take action. From misconfigured servers to cloud instances, applications IT is unaware of components or devices banned by governments, Expanse allows security professionals to see the full picture of their attack surface.

“Our remarkable growth has been driven by the gap created when companies rapidly embark on digital transformation,” said Tim Junio, Expanse CEO. “Our results show not only the growth of the attack surface management category, but also Expanse’s commanding lead in this burgeoning discipline. Moreover, our rapid rate of adoption of our solutions demonstrates the growing need for a dedicated and continuous ability to manage and secure changing assets that sit far outside a dissolving perimeter.”

With the addition of several new customers during 2020, Expanse continues to serve an elite customer base including:

  • Fortune 500 customers such as CVS, Paypal, and Accenture.
  • Every major branch of the military including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
  • Multiple departments of the federal government including the State Department, the Department of Energy and other Cabinet-level departments, agencies, and federal corporations delivering essential services.

Growth highlights

In addition to Expanse’s rapid revenue growth, the company also:

  • Maintained a net customer retention rate of over 150% in the past 12 months.
  • Doubled hiring targets for its sales force and added Kane Lightowler as Chief Revenue Officer who led sales at several high-growth technology companies including Carbon Black and Imperva.
  • Discovered and helped to remove over 35,000 critically exposed systems managed by customers from the public Internet.

Product innovations

Expanse introduced several new and innovative capabilities that help customers scope and remediate their unique attack surface including:

  • Next-generation asset attribution engine further extends Expanse’s technical leadership as the most accurate and complete solution for discovering customer assets on the global Internet. The company’s updated engine extends proprietary semi-supervised machine learning technology to get better-than-human accuracy across multiple asset categories.
  • Issues policy engine allowing customers to identify issues or misconfigurations that increase customer visibility into risk. After Expanse discovers all Internet assets and associated services belonging to the organization, the policy engine detects security policy violations according to the unique needs of the organization.
  • Third-party integrations to help fit into a wide range of different customer environments to increase operational efficiency and improve visibility. Integrations included QRadar, Cortex XSOAR and Tenable.
  • Added cloud misconfiguration types to provide the broadest range of cloud risk management coverage on the market.

“Most businesses have complex interconnections of servers, cloud instances, desktops, laptops, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) and more,” said Shilpi Handa, Gartner analyst in The Essential Elements of Effective Vulnerability Management (October 2020).“These assets are dynamic, seemingly borderless, and continuously moving and growing. As this footprint increases, so does the organization’s threat exposure. Maintaining asset inventory is fundamental to any robust cybersecurity program and being cognizant of this inventory is fundamental to a vulnerability management program.”

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:59pOil falls about 2% on Libyan output, COVID-19 demand concerns
RE
03:57pAstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&J
RE
03:56pTAMINO MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:53pENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pREVOLUGROUP CANADA : To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
AQ
03:52pRevoluGROUP To Apply for Canadian FINTRAC License
GL
03:51pBLOW & DRIVE INTERLOCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:46pLIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Receives Clearance From U.S. Department of Justice to Acquire AT&T's Wireless and Wireline Operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
BU
03:45pOLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:45pMichael Stein Announces Acquisition of Shares of Loon Energy Corporation
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors left hanging as stimulus talks drag on
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) -Vendor debt conversion
3INTEL CORPORATION : Intel's margins tumble as customers shift to cheaper chips, shares slide 10%
4Huawei ekes out third-quarter revenue growth as U.S. restrictions bite
5PEUGEOT SA : European recovery helps cushion Renault's sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group