Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Expansionary fiscal policy must end, says German finance minister

02/21/2023 | 04:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: News conference of FDP after state elections in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany must end its expansionary fiscal policy or risk fuelling inflation, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Reuters in an interview.

"Rising interest rates are already a signal for the government to see that it can't continue like this," Lindner said.

Lindner said Germany was monitoring inflation developments closely and had already introduced a raft of measures to curb inflation.

Among those are electricity and gas price brakes that come with savings incentives, as well as a tax-free inflation premium that allows employers to compensate for higher inflation without raising salaries, "making a potential wage-price spiral less likely," he said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned that second round effects could lead to higher inflation again following some easing, and urged central banks to act decisively to tame inflation to avoid such a scenario.

Lindner said that IMF warnings had to be taken seriously. "I am sure that the European Central Bank is also following the situation closely," he said.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez, Editing by Friederike Heine)

By Christian Kraemer and Maria Martinez


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:58aUK private sector returns to growth as PMIs beat forecasts
AN
04:54aRussian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
RE
04:53aSterling up 0.56% versus dollar to $1.2107…
RE
04:53aEuro/sterling down 0.72% to 88.17 pence…
RE
04:51aChina's central bank authorises ICBC Brazil as yuan clearing bank
RE
04:49aPutin's address to Russia's parliament
RE
04:47aWe need all colours of hydrogen, says German finance minister
RE
04:45aUkraine says Belarus stepping up its aggressive rhetoric
RE
04:45aGerman exports to China decline in January despite lifting of lockdown
RE
04:43aPutin: West hasn't succeeded in defeating our economy
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC Q4 profit soars 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue
2Japan's Nikkei slips as factory activity shrinks
3China's Nio to build factory for budget EVs - sources
4Engie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices
5Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing; Google, Nv..

HOT NEWS