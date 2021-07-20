Log in
Expel : Introduces Offering for Detecting Business Email Compromise

07/20/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
Expel for Email monitors security signal from Microsoft O365 or GSuite, along with Duo, Okta, AzureAD and OneLogin to detect attacker activity

Solution alerts on signs of business email compromise (BEC), and detects things like risky config changes, logins via proxy servers and attempts to bypass multi-factor authentication

Expel, the managed detection and response (MDR) provider that’s making great security as accessible as the internet, today announced the launch of Expel for Email.

Expel for Email combines the best of Expel Managed Phishing and Expel MDR to detect and respond across the entire email lifecycle. Our team triages employee-submitted emails and automates security operations across your go-to email and identity provider like Microsoft Office 365 or GSuite, as well as Okta, Duo, AzureAD and OneLogin. Expel identifies malicious phishing attempts before they lead to credential harvesting or malware attacks. If a phishing attack is successful, Expel then applies its own detection engine along with threat intelligence gathered from across its broad customer base to quickly find activity that doesn’t look right – like risky config changes and attempts to bypass multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Expel is demonstrating and answering questions about its Expel for Email solution on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET. Register now for the live demo.

“Looking across our entire customer base, BEC attempts accounted for 50 percent of the security incidents our analysts identified in Q2 2021,” said Matt Peters, chief product officer at Expel. “The rise in hybrid work, amplified by the increasing use of SaaS applications, offers attackers new ways to cause problems. Securing your org's email and identity providers is one of the best investments you can make to offset this increase in risk.”

With Expel for Email, you’ll get:

  • Fast detection and response to potential compromise across your go-to SaaS email and identity apps. Expel analysts quickly identify malicious emails, who else is compromised, and how to stop the attacker. Our bots handle the initial investigative work, arming our analysts with the details to apply judgement and give you answers faster.
  • Sophisticated detection of advanced attacker tactics. We take your existing signal and amplify it with additional detections specific to each SaaS app to stop attackers in their tracks.
  • Security coverage across the entire email lifecycle. We connect to your Microsoft Office 365 or GSuite apps, along with Duo, Okta, AzureAD and OneLogin, and investigate employee-submitted emails to identify phishing attacks, detect BEC and flag risky behavior.

To learn more about Expel for Email:

About Expel

Expel is a managed detection and response (MDR) provider whose mission is to make great security as accessible as the internet. The company’s SOC-as-a-service capability offers 24x7 security monitoring and response for cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Expel uses the security signals customers already own so organizations can get more value from their existing security investments. And Expel connects to customer tech remotely through APIs, not agents, so its SOC can start monitoring a customer’s environment in a matter of hours, letting their internal teams get back to focusing on the most strategic security priorities that are unique to their business. Learn more at http://expel.io.

Editor’s note: The following buzzwords were banned from this press release in no particular order: autonomous, market-leading, next-generation, military-grade intelligence, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, platform, scalable, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, elite, continuous and purpose-built. We did toss in an “amplify,’ though.


© Business Wire 2021
