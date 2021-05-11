Log in
Expel : Appoints Johanna Flower to its Board of Directors

05/11/2021 | 11:41am EDT
Flower’s go-to-market and cybersecurity industry experience to help accelerate growth

Expel, the managed detection and response (MDR) provider that’s making great security as accessible as the internet, is pleased to announce the addition of Johanna Flower to its board of directors. Johanna brings over two decades of cybersecurity and go-to-market experience, most recently as chief marketing officer of CrowdStrike.

“As we pursue our mission of making great cybersecurity attainable for organizations of all shapes and sizes, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Johanna Flower to Expel’s board of directors,” said Dave Merkel, co-founder and CEO of Expel. “Johanna has been a true visionary in every company that’s been lucky enough to work with her, and I’m excited to have her leadership and support as we scale our capabilities.”

“I’ve worked with countless cybersecurity teams and most face the same two challenges: a widening skills gap and increasing complexity when it comes to the tools required to keep themselves secure,” said Johanna. “Expel brings a unique tech-first approach to simplifying and solving both of these issues so more organizations can experience the benefits of a modern managed security operations center. They also have a great and highly skilled team of people with deep security expertise -- I’m excited to work alongside them to grow the business.”

Johanna currently serves as an advisor to several cybersecurity startups, and is on the board of directors of Freshworks and Theta Lake. From 2014 to 2020, she led all elements of global marketing at CrowdStrike, transforming the company’s branding from an agile startup to an industry leader in cloud-native endpoint protection, and played a key role in CrowdStrike’s initial public offering. Prior to CrowdStrike, Johanna was senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Websense, Inc. (now Forcepoint LLC).

Expel was recently named a Leader in the Forrester WaveTM for Managed Detection and Response. The company offers a modern security operations center (SOC) without the headache of managing one, providing 24x7 MDR for cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Customers get more value out of the security tools they already own because Expel’s “BYO tech” approach has 50+ native integrations with the most commonly used endpoint, network and SIEM tools, cloud services and SaaS applications. Expel connects to customer tech through APIs, which means customers can install and activate the service remotely in a matter of hours so internal teams can focus on the initiatives most important to their business.

To learn more about Expel:

About Expel

Expel makes great security as accessible as the internet. The company offers organizations of all shapes and sizes a modern SOC without the headache of managing one. Expel uses the security signals customers already own so organizations can get more value from their existing security investments. The company connects to customer tech remotely through APIs, not agents, so the Expel SOC can start monitoring a customer’s environment in a matter of hours, letting their internal teams get back to focusing on the most strategic security priorities that are unique to their business. Learn more at http://expel.io.

Editor’s note: The following buzzwords were banned from this press release in no particular order: autonomous, elite, market-leading, next-generation, military-grade intelligence, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, platform, scalable, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, continuous and purpose-built. We did toss in a “go to market” … sorry about that.


© Business Wire 2021
