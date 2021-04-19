Expel : Named to FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Technology™ 2021 List

Expel, the managed detection and response (MDR) provider that’s committed to making great security as accessible as the internet, was named by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE as one of the Best Workplaces in TechnologyTM 2021. Expel ranks #2 among the small and medium-sized companies on the list.

According to Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE, “To determine the 2021 Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Technology, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing nearly 122,000 employees working in the tech industry in the United States.”

“As we come out of the quagmire that was 2020, our ‘we take care of our people first’ mantra here at Expel is more important than ever,” said Yanek Korff, cofounder and Chief Operating Officer of Expel. “It’s rewarding to be positioned as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection And Response, Q1 2021 as we were a few weeks ago -- but what’s really rewarding and gives me purpose is creating space for people to do what they love. Being recognized that we’re having some success here means so much.”

Expel offers a security operations center (SOC) as a service that gives customers 24x7 MDR for cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Customers get more value out of the security tools they already own because Expel’s “BYO tech” approach has 50+ native integrations with the most commonly used endpoint, network, SIEM tools, cloud services and SaaS applications. Expel connects to customer tech through APIs, which means customers can install and activate the service remotely in a matter of hours so internal teams can focus on the initiatives most important to their business.

Our SOC-as-a-service capability offers 24x7 security monitoring and response for cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. We use the security signals our customers already own so organizations can get more value from their existing security investments. We connect to customer tech remotely through APIs, not agents, so our SOC can start monitoring a customer’s environment in a matter of hours, letting their internal teams get back to focusing on the most strategic security priorities that are unique to their business. Learn more at http://expel.io.

Editor’s note: The following buzzwords were banned from this press release in no particular order: autonomous, market-leading, next-generation, military-grade intelligence, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, platform, scalable, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, continuous and purpose-built. It was tempting to throw in an “elite” but … we stopped ourselves (and we’re more humble than that, anyway).

