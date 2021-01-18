Log in
Expereo certified as Advanced partner of Cisco's Cloud and Managed Services Program

01/18/2021 | 09:30am EST
AMSTERDAM, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s leading provider of Global Internet, Cloud Access Optimization and managed SD-WAN solutions, Expereo, has been certified as an Advanced partner of Cisco’s Cloud and Managed Services Program (CMSP). The certification further accredits Expereo as an expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) and attests the company’s capabilities of supporting customers throughout the whole network implementation journey, from design transition to management of SD-WAN.

The CMSP certification recognizes Expereo as part of Cisco’s world-wide Advanced partners for company’s high level of competency and capabilities in Cisco SD-WAN solutions. The certification comes after a rigorous third-party audit, appointed by Cisco, which assessed Expereo’s quality of services and its ability to provide them with reliability and security.

“We are very pleased to attain the CSMP certification as it proves that Expereo met the high standards it sets. We have the knowledge and experience necessary to understand a client’s individual network needs, no matter the size or complexity – what are the hardware, licenses, and virtual edges required. Ultimately, it proves our commitment to our customers to provide them with leading technologies, in a highly compliant environment,” explains Catherine Lee, Director of Service Development at Expereo. “Partners can trust Expereo to implement and manage their network thanks to our expertise.”

Cisco’s Cloud and Managed Services Program (CMSP) recognizes and rewards partners world-wide that offer cloud, managed, or virtual managed services based on Cisco technologies.

“We believe that the CMSP Advanced Partner certification further differentiates Expereo as a go-to Cisco partner and validates Expereo’s outstanding capabilities as a managed SD-WAN provider,” Catherine Lee adds.

About Expereo

Expereo is the leading provider of managed network solutions, including Global Internet connectivity, SD-WAN, and Cloud Acceleration services. Expereo has a global presence and it is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites worldwide, helping to enhance every business’ productivity with flexible and optimal Internet performance.

www.expereo.com
Twitter | LinkedIn

© Expereo 2020

About Apax Partners

Expereo was acquired by Apax Partners in 2018. Apax Partners is a leading European private equity firm. With more than 45 years of experience, Apax Partners provides long-term equity funding to build and strengthen world-class companies. Funds managed and advised by Apax Partners exceed €4 billion. These funds invest in fast-growing middle-market companies across four sectors of specialization: Tech & Telecom, Consumer, Healthcare, and Services.

www.apax.fr
Twitter | Linkedin


conor@grammatikagency.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
