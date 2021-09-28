Log in
Experience Advantech-Innocore's New Dimensions of Gaming Intelligence at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo

09/28/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
Leading Gaming Hardware Supplier Unveils Latest Solutions for the Casino, Lottery and Betting Industry in Las Vegas at the G2E Tradeshow

Advantech-Innocore, a leader in embedded computing products for the gaming industry, is proud to announce its return to the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas from Oct. 4 – 7, 2021. Advantech-Innocore will exhibit in booth #2630 to highlight its game-changing solutions, including state-of-the-art LCD monitors, advanced storage devices, high-performance graphic cards, revolutionary new gaming platforms and more.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005983/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Every year, G2E attracts commercial and tribal professionals from all over to make meaningful connections, discover innovative technology and experience inspiring content.

“Our G2E theme this year is, ‘New Dimensions of Gaming Intelligence’ which aptly encompasses our products, our knowledge of the industry and our added value hardware and software solutions,” said Craig Stapleton, product director at Advantech-Innocore. “We will be showing the latest technology for today’s sophisticated slot machines, as well as our range of software solutions and other hardware components to boost performance, efficiency and security for the highly competitive world of commercial gaming.”

Advantech-Innocore will showcase the following solutions:

  • All-In-One Gaming Cabinet System: The new All-In-One Gaming Cabinet System is a future-proof solution with modular capability. The high-performance Intel®/AMDTM multi-screen gaming platform powers the dual 27” 4K displays with touchscreen capability. Customers can integrate a third monitor and customize lighting. This system has a built-in Windows 10® and Linux® OS for ultra-performance gaming. The player-centric design with a ruggedized tilt-free frame ensures ergonomic comfort and stability.
  • DPX-E145: Complete with Intel Iris XE graphics, the DPX-E145 is a passive-cooled, complete gaming system for the regulated casino and amusement with prize (AWP) machine markets that combines all hardware features together in a high-performance industrial-grade system. With groundbreaking graphic performance, the new 11th generation Intel® Core processors meet the ever-increasing demands placed on casino slot machines for a multi-screen, high-resolution and immersive player experience.
  • DPX®-J100: The revolutionary DPX®-J100 is a comprehensive gaming system for regulated casinos, AWP and emerging markets. This product combines the hardware features necessary for a gaming platform in an industrial-grade system for an incredibly low price point without compromising performance or reliability.
  • LCD Monitors: With screen sizes available from 7” to 55” and beyond, the latest monitors from Advantech-Innocore offer high-visibility, touchscreen, sunlight viewing availability and ruggedization. Curved screen models will be on display as well, including the all-new J-shaped curve screens.
  • High-Performance Graphic Cards: For customers needing more screens or high-performance discrete graphic card performance, Advantech-Innocore’s graphic cards only use the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs. Featuring 4GB or 8GB of onboard memory, and the latest NAVI GPU architecture from AMD and Turing from Nvidia, customers can experience a 3D performance with extended availability needed for gaming.
  • SQFlash Range Storage: Set to be on display in multiple formats, the incomparable reliability of our powerful security storage solution includes power-fail detection and protection as well as flush manager and voltage stabilization capability.
  • Mobile Computing, Digital Signage, POS and Kiosk Solutions: A wide range of computer solutions for mobile, point-of-sale, point-of-information and hospitality applications will also be on-site and include all-in-one LCD computers, tablets, handhelds and digital signage products.

With 20 years of experience, Advantech-Innocore creates top-of-the-line computing hardware and is dedicated to helping customers with the design and installation process. For customers requiring specialized hardware, Advantech-Innocore can add intelligence in the form of custom field-programmable gate array (FPGA) and additional micro-controllers with custom firmware for sophisticated security, control and supervisory functions.

For more information about Advantech-Innocore and the wide array of solutions it offers, please visit: http://www.advantech-innocore.com. And to learn more about our booth at G2E, visit: https://advantech-e.com/enews/eiot/2021/09102021_g2e/.

About Advantech-Innocore: Advantech-Innocore is a leader in embedded computer products for the gaming industry. Advantech-Innocore designs, manufactures and sells technologically advanced PC products tailored to the specific needs of the gaming industry. With a large installed base worldwide, its DPX® range of products is proven in the harshest environments. Visit http://www.advantech-innocore.com for more information on its products and services.

Editor’s Note: Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with an Advantech-Innocore representative, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or leslie@beyondfifteen.com.


© Business Wire 2021
