Experience Kissimmee : Launches New Tool to Calculate Economic Impact for DMOs

Experience Kissimmee, Osceola County’s official tourism authority, launched a new tool designed to help Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) determine the economic impact of marketing and sales efforts. Introducing Impactulator™: an online, self-service tool that turns key data points into present plain-language impact statements.

DMOs have been leading tourism efforts in communities for decades, but few have been able to confidently claim their share of the impact and showcase tangible results. This predominant issue, along with budget cuts across the industry, leads to this innovative tool developed by Experience Kissimmee.

“Our organization wanted to prove its value, and we saw the opportunity to help other DMOs,” says Jason Holic, Experience Kissimmee’s Vice President of Business Applications and Insights. “At first, Impactulator was a basic ROI calculator, designed to quickly and easily determine the dollar-to-dollar return to the local economy from investments in tourism promotion. But after the introduction of Destination International’s Tourism Lexicon, the opportunity to turn Impactulator into a turnkey narrative generator surfaced.”

Impactulator™ combines raw data, field-tested formulas, nationwide benchmarks, independently validated figures, and research-driven messaging. It then delivers a broad set of print-ready narratives for key audiences in the destination, including local elected officials, residents, and internal leadership.

By going beyond data and ROIs, Impactulator™ creates meaningful reports and messages that are easy to understand. The technology behind the narrative generator, which creates the impact statements, is patent pending.

“Tourism continues to be Osceola County’s largest industry, and it brings job opportunities and tax relief to the local community,” shares DT Minich, Experience Kissimmee’s President and CEO. “It’s important for us to share the impact our organization brings to the community in a way that everyone will understand.”

For more information about Impactulator™, please visit https://impactulator.powerappsportals.com.

To watch the latest video on Impactulator™, visit https://youtu.be/cjqMN40xMH4.

About Experience Kissimmee:

Experience Kissimmee is the official tourism authority for Osceola County, Florida. Located 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport (MCO), Kissimmee offers a perfectly balanced vacation experience with world-famous theme parks and attractions, outdoor activities, and plenty of Florida sunshine. Kissimmee is the Vacation Home Capital of the World®, with options ranging from two-bedroom condos to 15-bedroom mansions. Get inspired at experiencekissimmee.com.

