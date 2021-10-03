Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experience Unmatched Hospitality at the Year's Most Awaited Event: Rove Expo 2020 – Now Open

10/03/2021 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Witness the making of a new world right at the doorstep with Rove Expo 2020 - now welcoming Rovers (guests).

The wait is finally over; with the Expo 2020 taking place from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Rove Hotels is excited to invite Rovers (guests) to grab the best seats in the house at the event’s only on-site hotel: Rove Expo 2020 – now open.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211003005047/en/

Expo 2020 Dubai's only on-site hotel - Rove Expo 2020 (Photo: AETOSWire)

Expo 2020 Dubai's only on-site hotel - Rove Expo 2020 (Photo: AETOSWire)

Located adjacent to Al Wasl Plaza, Rove Expo 2020 will offer Rovers (guests) from across the globe, the perfect gateway to regroup, recharge and re-think the future, completed with all of the Rove-brand favourites under one roof. Bookings can be made via www.rovehotels.com, or by calling +971 4 561 9999 and are inclusive of Expo 2020 tickets, which can be used for the full duration of the stay.

Funky interiors, sustainable amenities, and fuss-free hospitality entails the entire #RoveExperience. Rove Expo 2020 features 312 king, twin and accessible Rover Rooms, as well as 19 Rover suites. It will also boast of several dining and social outlets, including The Daily, a grab&go Rove Café and The Bar, along with a rooftop swimming pool and sundeck overlooking Al Wasl Plaza. Hosting a District 2020 space showcasing the future of the Expo 2020 Dubai site and the MENASA Emirati design platform featuring contemporary design products. Rovers can expect 100% sustainable in-room amenities, late check out times, self-service locker rooms, and much more.

Recipient of the prestigious Green Key certification, Rove Expo 2020 has been built with strict environmental guidelines as well as the latest technologies in energy efficiency, food waste reduction solutions and so much more – all in line with Rove’s strong spirit of #sustainability.

Connectivity as a cornerstone of the brand, The Expo 2020 Dubai site is very well connected to the rest of Dubai, making it easy for visitors to travel between the city and any of the Rove Hotels’ 8 well-connected locations in the city. Additionally, Rove Expo 2020 is close to Al Maktoum International Airport and within easy reach of Dubai International Airport (DXB), Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminals.

Connect with Rove Hotels on Facebook and Instagram

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aU.s. state department says increasing people's republic of china military pressure against taiwan undermines regional peace, stability - spokesperson
RE
07:55aU.S. trade deal is not the "be all and end all" -UK's Truss
RE
07:48aSAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES : SABIC to Market Saudi ARAMCO's Share of Petrochemical Products in Petro Rabigh
PU
07:08aMAGNITE : Top Tips for Publishers Looking to Unwrap Holiday Spend
PU
07:06aOPEC meets on output increase as oil prices rally
RE
07:04aEXPERIENCE UNMATCHED HOSPITALITY AT THE YEAR'S MOST AWAITED EVENT : Rove Expo 2020 – Now Open
BU
06:22aTATA MOTORS : registered total sales of 1,71,270 units in Q2 FY22
PU
06:21aCREDIT SUISSE : Switzerland files criminal complaint over Greensill
RE
06:01aTESCO : gears up to announce interim results amid sector's driver chaos
AQ
06:01aAL AHLI BANK OF KUWAIT K S C P : ABK announces free Emirates Visa Signature Credit Card for first year along with all Visa Signature benefits!
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Singapore Technologies Engineering : ST Engineering to buy Roper's Tran..
2Saudi Arabian Oil : ADNOC Drilling jumps over 30% in debut for Abu Dhab..
3French businessman and former Olympique de Marseille chairman Tapie die..
4Leonardo S p A : Italy's Leonardo says Boeing to update 787 production ..
5Air New Zealand : to require COVID-19 vaccination for international tra..

HOT NEWS