Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experience the Splendor of Fall at Hicks Nurseries

08/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTBURY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island’s largest garden center is celebrating the arrival of autumn with all that fall has to offer for a safe and free family experience. The garden center will be fully stocked with fall and Halloween décor plus the very best seasonal plants to make your home festive inside and out.

Experience the nostalgia of a visit with the lovable Otto the Ghost followed by a walkthrough of a brand-new animated children’s story. Enjoy delicious fall food favorites including their famous and delicious roasted corn and fudge.

Animated Children’s Story Featuring Otto the Ghost
Daily September 18th through October 31st from 8am-6pm. FREE
Come and see the all-new animated story titled, “Otto’s Sweet Journey”. The tale follows Otto as he travels the world in search of tasty treats to share with his friends.

Long Island Cares Food Drive
Daily September 18th through October 31st from 8am-6pm.
Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to our annual Long Island Cares food drive. Drop-off at the end of the animated children’s story journey. “Let kids be kids instead of being hungry.” https://www.licares.org/

Pictures with Otto the Ghost!
Weekends September 18th thru October 31st from 10am-4pm. FREE
Otto the friendly ghost is back and available for socially distanced pictures with everyone in the family. A tradition spanning decades and generations.

Fall Food Favorites
Weekends September 18th thru October 31st.
Bring home a taste of fall harvest with some of your favorite treats including apples, apple cider, kettle corn, cider and fudge dipped donuts, homemade pies, fudge, character cookies and more. Additionally, the Hicks Food Truck will serve fresh and tasty chicken tenders, roasted corn, French fries, and beverages.

Free parking and admission.

For more information visit www.HicksNurseries.com.

About Hicks Nurseries
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island’s largest and premier garden center, family owned and operated since 1853.  Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress free, Hicks Nurseries provides exceptional services and products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, planters, garden and lawn care, seasonal décor, and more. They offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY.

CONTACT: Eleni Roselli, Hicks Nurseries, 516-334-0066, eroselli@hicksnurseries.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aFANDUEL GROUP : Announces Multi-Year Partnership with Three-Time Major Winner Jordan Spieth
PR
10:16aDaniel Harms Elevated to President of Optimas Americas; Joins Optimas Board of Directors with International President Mike Tuffy
PR
10:15aTECK RESOURCES : Operations Resume at Highland Valley Copper
AQ
10:15aJobless Claims Seen Down -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aStocks slip, dollar flat ahead of U.S. Fed minutes
RE
10:14aStocks slip, dollar flat ahead of U.S. Fed minutes
RE
10:14aSCOTTS MIRACLE GRO : Bringing his growing journey to GroMoreGoodAs manager of Hawthorne's new hydroponic greenhouse, Jeff is helping bring fresh, healthy food to the Clark County Food Bank all year long.
PU
10:14aCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Announcing Enhanced Small Business Card Product Portfolio
PU
10:14aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Continues Growth in Turkey with 10 Anticipated Openings by the End of 2022
PU
10:14aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Factbox-From e-commerce to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2Tencent beats estimates with gaming and advertising uplift
3China rebukes 43 apps including Tencent's WeChat for breaking data transfer rules
4MEGHMANI ORGANICS LIMITED : OTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT::Composite Scheme of Arrangement - Receipt of Listing ..
5PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : PT HARUM ENERGY TBK : Information Disclosure on the Transfer of Shares Acquired from Sha..

HOT NEWS