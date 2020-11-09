Log in
Experienced Public Lands and Environmental Litigator Alison Garner Joins Dorsey in Salt Lake City

11/09/2020 | 01:01pm EST

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Alison Garner has joined the Firm as a Senior Attorney in its Regulatory Affairs Group in Salt Lake City. Ms. Garner joins Dorsey after over a decade of public service in both the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005738/en/

Alison Garner has joined Dorsey as a Senior Attorney in its Regulatory Affairs Group in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Alison Garner has joined Dorsey as a Senior Attorney in its Regulatory Affairs Group in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

While at the Utah Office of the Attorney General, Ms. Garner served as lead counsel defending the State of Utah in federal litigation involving land, water, and Native American issues. She represented multiple state agencies, boards, and commissions and advised on a variety of matters, including contracts, procurement, and other general counsel work. In addition, Ms. Garner conducted annual training for clients on compliance with state laws, policies, and procedures regarding open meetings, records access, and public ethics.

Prior to joining the Utah Office of the Attorney General, Ms. Garner was a trial attorney with U.S. Department of Justice, Environment and Natural Resources Division in Washington D.C. where she represented various federal agencies in complex litigation arising under the federal environmental and natural resources laws. Specifically, Ms. Garner represented federal agencies in cases alleging violation of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other statutes in land use planning and project approval decisions. She served as lead counsel on numerous cases defending the Forest Service’s approval of various projects and permits.

Ms. Garner has a J.D. degree from University of Utah, S.J. Quinney College of Law and earned the Patrick O’Hara Honor’s Fellowship, which provides a two-year opportunity to work in the Natural Resources Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“Alison is a remarkable attorney and public servant whose experience in government and private practice makes her an ideal fit with Dorsey’s robust Energy & Natural Resources Group,” noted Wells Parker, Partner and Co-Chair of Dorsey’s Energy & Natural Resources industry group. “She has the specialized legal expertise to handle the litigation needs of our energy and natural resource clients.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


© Business Wire 2020
