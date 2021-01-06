Log in
Experiential Travel & Outdoor Recreation Company Romeo Bravo Software Acquires Guide Pointer

01/06/2021 | 02:46pm EST
Romeo Bravo Software of Livingston, Montana, and Chesterfield, Missouri, announced that it has acquired www.Guidepointer.com, web software for outfitters and guides. The purchase will allow Romeo Bravo to expand its efforts to provide software that builds better adventures.

The asset purchase of Guide Pointer fits into Romeo Bravo’s strategy to work with outfitters, ranches and lodges to improve their profitability and efficiency. Romeo Bravo has been primarily focused on front office reservations technology and is now extending its offerings to technology enable guided trips and managing activities of all kinds. Romeo Bravo will add Guide Pointer's 30 customers to its growing base of over 100 customers and provide service and support for these North American customers from its offices in Montana and Missouri.

“Our acquisition of Guide Pointer furthers our plans to provide software and services to outfitters, ranches and lodges to now reach the guides and consumers that take guided trips. This investment represents our ongoing commitment to increase the profitability of our customers by streamlining the scheduling and management of guided trips,” said Paul Robertson, president of Romeo Bravo. “The acquisition also gives us access to the vast experience of world traveled Mike Dawes who was Guide Pointer’s original designer and a principal in Orvis Endorsed Outfitter World Cast Anglers with locations in Jackson, WY, and Victor, ID. Mike’s vision for extending the use of technology for outfitters and guides is based on booking literally tens of thousands of fishing trips domestically and around the globe.”

“I was at a point with Guide Pointer where I wanted to see the use of it really take off and be supported by an experienced team. I could think of no better steward than my old friend Paul Robertson. When he joined Romeo Bravo Software earlier this year, it seemed like an obvious fit,” said Mike Dawes. “I am excited about being able to add new features for our customers, many of whom have been with us over 10 years.”

About Romeo Bravo Software

Romeo Bravo Software was founded in 2019 by Glenn Turner, an experienced software entrepreneur. The company plans to grow by making the outfitter, guide, lodge and ranch market more profitable and efficient and acquiring complementary businesses.


© Business Wire 2021
