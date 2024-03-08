STORY: National Guard soldiers were seen in Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station near New York City's subway on Thursday (March 7), one day after New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she would deploy 750 soldiers from the state's National Guard to help New York City police check commuters' bags in the busiest stations.

Another 250 officers from the New York State Police and the state-controlled Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police were also joining the effort, Hochul said on Wednesday (March 6).

Hochul announced the deployment in response to recent high-profile assaults on commuters and transit workers.

"I listened to the (New York State) governor (Kathy Hochul) roll this plan out, and she clearly stated that she was appealing to people's feelings and emotions. And I think it might be a wrong read."

"I do think it is about educating the public, empowering them to be an active participant in public safety, and do some of these sort of mechanical routine messages that we hear on the train," said Smart. "They need to be played often to sort of psych out those who might have ill intent. I think those are sort of two things that you're going to implement almost immediately."