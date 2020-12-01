As part of a contract with the European Commission, Vivid Economics organises an expert workshop on the Market Stability Reserve.

The Commission is conducting a review of the Market Stability Reserve (MSR), coinciding with the planned proposal for the revision of the EU ETS in June 2021. This review will include an assessment, where relevant, of interactions between the MSR and other planned policies, including the European Green Deal, and their implications for EU ETS functioning.

The Commission has contracted Vivid Economics to provide it with support in this review. In this context, on 3 December 2020, Vivid Economics organises an online expert workshop on the state of development of the EU carbon market and its outlook in future years, as well the impact of these developments on the future of the Market Stability Reserve.

More information about the workshop