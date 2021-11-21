Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experts Offer Preview of GivingTuesday 2021 During Special Online Briefing

11/21/2021 | 10:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends and supporters of GivingTuesday will gather on November 23, 2021 at 12:00pm ET for a special conversation previewing GivingTuesday 2021. Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated GivingTuesday, this virtual meeting will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving.

2021 - A Year for Innovation in Giving: The entire world has faced unprecedented challenges this year. And the GivingTuesday community has responded with unprecedented levels of creativity and partnership - reaching out across geographies and issues to help bring people together.

Collaborators Sharing Learnings: A group of collaborators will come together to share some of what they are learning, doing and exploring around GivingTuesday this year. During this online gathering, they will offer a sneak peek of some of the activities taking place to encourage giving in all its forms. Experts will share a preview of what people might expect during this year's activities around the globe.

A Special Guest: As a special highlight, GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran will offer a glimpse of what is capturing her attention just one week before this global day celebrating giving in all its forms.

Format: This conversation has been designed as a forum for the exchange of ideas, updates, information and best practices for those helping to make giving possible around the world, on GivingTuesday and every day. This is a story worth recounting and sharing far and wide.

November 23, 2021 - 12:00pm ET - via Zoom

Panelists will include:

Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday

Allison Moore, CEO, Comic Relief US

Laura Segura, Executive Director, MusiCares

Nadeem Riaz, Director of Global Business Development, LaunchGood

Pushpa Aman Singh, Founder, GuideStar India and Global Leader, GivingTuesday India

Moderated by: Aaron Sherinian and Neneh Diallo

Zoom link information: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88159339925?pwd=YVhhRkJXTVMwK2xMRUFQN1FXZ0J1dz09

Topic: GivingTuesday Preview & Learning Lab / Roundtable Discussion

Time: Nov 23, 2021 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Zoom long-on: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88159339925?pwd=YVhhRkJXTVMwK2xMRUFQN1FXZ0J1dz09

Meeting ID: 881 5933 9925 - Passcode: 387576

For more information - or to submit a question: GivingTuesdayRSVP@gmail.com

or on the web https://www.givingtuesday.org/about/news/2021-givingtuesday-preview

Related Images






Image 1: #GivingTuesday



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


#GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aLATEST MICHIGAN NEWS, SPORTS, BUSINESS AND ENTERTAINMENT AT 11 : 20 a.m. EST
AQ
11:20aNew County Behavioral Health Agencies Join Kings View Professional Services, Powered by Credible EHR, a Qualifacts + Credible Platform
GL
11:20aSandblasting Solutions Announces Full Focus on Commercial Projects
GL
11:06aSONOS ARC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early Sonos Home Theater Soundbar Sales Reviewed by Spending Lab
BU
11:03aNo stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair
RE
11:01aBEST BLACK FRIDAY VACUUM CLEANER DEALS (2021) : Best Early Robovac, Cordless, Upright & Stick Vacuum Savings Monitored by Saver Trends
BU
11:01aTree Service Houston Invites Homeowners to Take Care of Trees Before Winter
GL
10:52aDeutsche Bank supervisory board backs Wynaendts as new chair - memo
RE
10:46aChromecast Black Friday Deals 2021 Tracked by Spending Lab
BU
10:44aJOHN HUMPHRYS - CUSTOMER SERVICE : a self-contradictory notion?
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO
2No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chai..
3China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
4Telecom Italia board meets to discuss takeover proposal from KKR
5India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case

HOT NEWS