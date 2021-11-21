Experts Offer Preview of GivingTuesday 2021 During Special Online Briefing
11/21/2021 | 10:03am EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friends and supporters of GivingTuesday will gather on November 23, 2021 at 12:00pm ET for a special conversation previewing GivingTuesday 2021. Taking place just one week before the highly anticipated GivingTuesday, this virtual meeting will offer partners, media and friends the chance to learn first-hand about emerging trends taking place around this global day that celebrates giving.
2021 - A Year for Innovation in Giving: The entire world has faced unprecedented challenges this year. And the GivingTuesday community has responded with unprecedented levels of creativity and partnership - reaching out across geographies and issues to help bring people together.
Collaborators Sharing Learnings: A group of collaborators will come together to share some of what they are learning, doing and exploring around GivingTuesday this year. During this online gathering, they will offer a sneak peek of some of the activities taking place to encourage giving in all its forms. Experts will share a preview of what people might expect during this year's activities around the globe.
A Special Guest: As a special highlight, GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran will offer a glimpse of what is capturing her attention just one week before this global day celebrating giving in all its forms.
Format: This conversation has been designed as a forum for the exchange of ideas, updates, information and best practices for those helping to make giving possible around the world, on GivingTuesday and every day. This is a story worth recounting and sharing far and wide.