Experts Prepared to Assist Colorado Residents With Logistics, Recovery from Wildfire Impacts

The wildfires that tore through the Boulder area in late December resulted in at least one fatality, and potentially billions of dollars in property damage. The toll on the communities, individuals and businesses has been and will be tremendous.

The Marshall fire resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 homes and structures, and at least an equal amount being damaged from flame, heat or smoke. Experts from SunPoint Public Adjusters Inc. are helping local residents, business and property owners meet the challenges of dealing with insurance companies in preparing and proving their claims so they can achieve the optimal recovery in a timely manner.

Insurance companies are not working solely with the interest of those they insure in mind — they are working to protect their bottom line as well. Unfortunately, insurance companies are for profit companies who report to shareholders and boards, and their insurance company adjusters have a duty to them to mitigate the insurer’s financial losses. This naturally creates a different agenda for insurers and the insureds suffering from a loss. It is critical that property owners affected by wildfires have an advocate on their side as well, ensuring they are treated fairly and compensated for the full value of what they have lost.

Public Adjusters are the recognized experts in this field, licensed by the Colorado Division of Insurance to advocate solely on behalf of policyholders — they work with property owners to properly prepare, present, and negotiate their claim with the insurance company to ensure they receive what they are rightly owed under the policy of insurance.

“Insurance company adjusters and their vendors work for insurance companies, not you,” said Gregory A. Clifford, President/ CEO with SunPoint Public Adjusters, “They are paid to protect the financial interests of the company. No matter how hard they try, they cannot serve two masters, and this puts the person that has suffered a loss at a huge disadvantage. It is why Public Adjusters are licensed — we create a balance to the system — the 800-pound gorilla keeping the insurance companies honest.

“We employ all the experts necessary to properly prepare and resolve a claim so our clients can focus on what’s important, getting their lives back and moving forward. Our efforts always result in a much higher recovery because we know what is needed to get the claim resolved properly.”

Experts from SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. are available to discuss the logistics of dealing with wildfires and damage to personal property, including:

Understand the impacts of mandatory evacuations on homeowners and businesses

Understand the roles of everyone after a fire (the family, the carrier, public adjusters, attorneys, contractors, restoration companies, the government, demo and debris clean up companies, etc.)

Understand how policies “really” pay out

Options you have (rebuilding your home, replacing your home, cashing out, do nothing) and how those options affect your financial recovery

How to prepare a claim for your home, personal property, etc. and how to avoid the land mines that are being set for you

Understand your policy - the different coverages and how they “really” work

Should you let government entities do the clean-up and give them the right of entry?

Temporary Living Expenses - How it Works

SunPoint Public Adjusters, Inc. are professional loss consultants, commonly known as public insurance adjusters. The company is licensed by the state of Colorado to represent policyholders' interests after a disaster. The license prohibits adjusters from representing the interests of insurance companies, eliminating the inherent conflict of interest that exists between the company’s adjuster or the company’s independent adjuster or the individual in the claims process. The public adjuster’s role is to prepare, present, and negotiate the claim with only the interest of his/her client’s best interest at heart. For more information, visit sunpoint.us.

