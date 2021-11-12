Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Experts and politicians considered how labour migration affects the Estonian economy

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A seminar was held at Eesti Pank on Friday to discuss how labour migration affects the future of the Estonian economy. The seminar discussed the latest migration trends in Estonia, and Norway's experience of immigration. There were also two discussion panels of experts and businesspeople and the seminar ended with a debate between parliamentarians about labour migration.

Estonia has for six years now been a country to which more people come to live and work each year than leave. "As we have changed from being a country of emigration to a country of immigration, we need to ask ourselves how we want the economy to develop. We know that without immigration there will be fewer people of working age each year in Estonia, but is this only a problem or also an opportunity? Labour migration is a multifaceted topic, so we wanted to give a platform for detailed discussion and bring together as many different viewpoints as possible", said Governor of Eesti Pank Madis Müller.

The central bank Governor said there are many different aspects to consider with labour migration, because the needs of, for example, agriculture and the IT sector are very different. How foreign workers impact the Estonian labour market can also differ widely depending whether they have come for a short time or a long time. "One way of looking at immigration is whether a worker coming from abroad replaces a local worker or complements the skills and knowledge of the people already in the local labour market", he added.

In the first half of the seminar, Professor Tiit Tammaru of the University of Tartu spoke about trends in migration in Estonia, and Orsolya Soosaar, an economist at central bank, spoke about how immigration affects the labour market. Professor Andreas Moxnes of the University of Oslo spoke about Norway's experience of immigration from Central and Eastern Europe after the expansion of the European Union in 2004.

This was followed by three discussion panels, in the first of which Arto Aas of the Estonian Employers' Confederation, Ruth Annus from the Ministry of the Interior, Sten Andreas Ehrlich from the Ministry of Social Affairs, Peep Peterson of the Estonian Trade Union Confederation, and Yngve Rosenblad of the labour and skills forecasting system OSKA discussed the open labour market and local employees.

The second panel was a discussion of foreign and local labour in business with Tiit Kuuli of Oma Ehitaja, Triin Ploompuu of the Federation of Estonian Engineering Industry, Roomet Sõrmus of the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, Kadi Tamkõrv from Nortal Group, and Martin Villig of Bolt and Kood/Jõhvi.

The third panel saw politicians focus on the present and future of labour migration in Estonia. The participants in it were Tanel Kiik of the Estonian Centre Party, Urmas Reinsalu of Isamaa, Riina Sikkut of the Social Democratic Party, Andres Sutt of the Estonian Reform Party, and Jaak Valge of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia.

For further information:
Viljar Rääsk
Head of Communications
Eesti Pank
6680 745, 5275 055
Email: viljar.raask@eestipank.ee
Press enquiries: press@eestipank.ee

Disclaimer

Bank of Estonia published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aBrookfield Reinsurance Announces Third Quarter Results, Regular Distribution and Appointment of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
08:54aCONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - Form 6-K
PU
08:54aStatement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:54aGOLD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP INC : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:54aU.S. LIGHTING GROUP, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:53aOnex profits jump 20 per cent in third quarter as asset management income doubles
AQ
08:53aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:53aCORSAIR PARTNERING CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:53aSTEPSTONE GROUP INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:52aSELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's Singles Day sales grow just 8.5%, slowest pace ever
2Tesla dips after Musk sheds $5 billion in shares
3Toshiba plans to split into three but rejects calls to go private
4PRESS RELEASE : Nagarro SE posts 33.7% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2021
5Miners buoy Australian shares back to gains

HOT NEWS