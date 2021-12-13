Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Experts count coffee trees in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs

12/13/2021 | 01:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The robusta coffee fruits are seen in Sao Gabriel da Palha

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Coffee experts working for commodity trading houses are taking to the narrow, winding roads in Brazil's Minas Gerais state as they tour the coffee belt checking 2022 crop prospects just as prices approach the highest levels in 10 years.

This has been a difficult year for coffee farming in Brazil, the world's largest producer. Prices surged after a drought and later frosts ruined as much as 20% of coffee trees, hitting future production. So far, those studying crops have produced wide estimates for the 2022 harvest, though traders for now are still betting on a less fruitful crop.

The people walking the fields will find the truth of that between now and the end of January, the optimal time for crop assessment.

"The rains that followed the frosts and drought produced a nice flowering, but now we have to see how many of those will grow into cherries," said Ryan Delany, chief analyst at U.S.-based Coffee Trading Academy LLC.

Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained more than 90% this year after the drought, frosts, and then a global container shortage that hampered shipping. The price surge led farmers in Brazil, Colombia and elsewhere to default on deliveries of pre-sold coffee.

During the tours, experts try to count pinhead cherries in the branches to come up with more detailed projections. So far, estimates released vary wildly.

Soft commodities analyst Judy Ganes, who was recently in Brazil with fellow analyst Shawn Hackett, estimated Brazil's arabica production at around 36 million bags, one of the smallest projections in the market.

Ganes says the vegetative health of the trees was damaged by drought and frosts, something others are not fully accounting for. She expects Brazil's total crop (including the robusta variety) to come in at 55 million bags, far from the record 2020 crop, the previous "on-year" crop in the biennial production cycle, that reached around 70 million bags.

Jonas Ferraresso, a Brazilian coffee agronomist, says the flowering was widespread after October rains, but the conversion to fruit was below normal.

"Many trees developed new leaves in the branches instead of berries, an unusual development probably linked to the harsh drought earlier in the year," he said.

Others are more positive.

Rabobank, which specializes in agricultural financing, expects a crop at 66.5 million bags, not far from the record, adding that such production would generate a global surplus of 3 million bags and cut prices below $2 per pound in 2022. U.S.-based trader Cardiff Coffee sees production at 63.1 million bags.

Paulo Armelin manages a farm with 220 hectares in the Patrocinio area, Minas Gerais, where the frosts were strongest. He said around 20% of his fields were hit by the cold snap and will not produce next year, but the rest was not affected.

"At least in my farm, the flowering was good and conversion to cherries looks fine," he said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and Roberto Samora in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.12% 6.3436 Delayed Quote.0.06%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -3.16% 179.1298 Delayed Quote.87.29%
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. -1.01% 20.67 Delayed Quote.43.64%
THE NASDAQ COLOMBIA INDEXED MARKET -0.63% 367.412235 Real-time Quote.-17.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12aExperts count coffee trees in Brazil as prices hit 10-year highs
RE
01:10aU.S. energy firms push states for carbon markets to spur renewable fuel growth
RE
01:02aUNICREDIT : Credit suisse raises target price to eur 15.1 from eur 13.8
RE
12:59aAsia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade
RE
12:57aAsia stocks rise, markets set for central bank parade
RE
12:54aADB approves $600 million loan for Indonesian state utility
RE
12:51aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Eye Faster Fed Taper After U.S. Inflation Print
DJ
12:50aCHINA, INDIA SOLVE LOCAL COAL SUPPLY, BUT SEABORNE PRICES STAY HIGH : Russell
RE
12:50aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Eye Faster Fed -2-
DJ
12:48aCredit suisse group ag - group board of directors will, over time, move to a composition with a maximum of 12 members, despite these additional responsibilities
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vietnam car company Vingroup starts work on $174 million EV battery pla..
2Wyloo raises offer for nickel miner Noront after talks end with BHP
3China's Sensetime postpones $767 mln Hong Kong IPO after U.S. ban
4Dollar Tree proposes settlement talks to activist investor Mantle Ridge
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Investors Eye Faster Fed Taper After U.S. Inflat..

HOT NEWS