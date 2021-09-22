Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness 2021 Conference

Arlington, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will present at several sessions during the 2021 Society for Research on Educational Effectiveness (SREE) conference, being held virtually September 26-29, 2021, with a poster session occurring October 1. AIR is a platinum sponsor of the conference.

The theme of the conference is “The Fierce Urgency of Knowledge: Education Evidence for Reimagining and Reckoning,” and will bring together education researchers, policy leaders and professionals from around the country. AIR experts will present their work in several sessions across a variety of topics, including online credit recovery, instructional coaching, postsecondary readiness for English learners, evidence syntheses, distance learning interventions, and more.

A list of sessions featuring AIR experts is below. The full program can be found on the SREE conference website. Sessions will be in EDT.

Monday, September 27

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

1E. Unconventional and Inexpensive Interventions for Improving Academic Outcomes

Paper: Can Texting Parents Improve Attendance in Elementary School? A Test of An Adaptive Messaging Strategy?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Anja Kurki, Seth Brown and Jessica Heppen

10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

2E. Teacher Professional Development

AIR Chair: Eleanor Fulbeck

Paper: Measuring the Fidelity of Implementation of Instructional Coaching: Current Approaches and New Directions

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jane Coggshall, Debbie Davidson-Gibbs and Andrew Wayne

2:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

3C. The Use of Online Courses for High School Credit Recovery: Effectiveness, Implementation Considerations, and Costs

AIR Organizer: Jordan Rickles

Paper: Effect of Online Credit Recovery on Student Experiences and Initial Outcomes

AIR Presenter/Author: Jordan Rickles

Paper: Online Credit Recovery: Understanding Implementation Challenges and Student Engagement

AIR Presenter/Author: Peggy Clements

Paper: Comparing the Costs of Online and Traditional Teacher-Directed Credit Recovery Classes

AIR Presenter/Author: Drew Atchison

3G. Innovations and Applications of Quasi-Experimental Designs

Paper: Accounting for Missing Data and Differential History Threats: Comparative Interrupted Time Series (CITS) in the Time of COVID-19

AIR Presenters/Authors: Andrew Swanlund and Ryan Williams

Tuesday, September 28

1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

6E. Postsecondary Education



Paper: Impact of High School Coursework on Postsecondary Outcomes for Students with Disabilities

AIR Presenters/Authors: Burhan Ogut and Darrick Yee

Paper: Postsecondary Readiness Among English Learner Students in a Large Urban School District: Opportunities for and Participation in Accelerated Coursework

AIR Presenters/Authors: Elisabeth Davis and Ryan Eisner

2:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

7C. Literacy Interventions in Elementary Grades



Paper: Effects of Literacy First Tutoring on Students' Short-term and Long-term Academic Skills

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sarah Caverly and Ginger Stoker

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

8D. Interventions to Support Socioemotional Learning



Paper: Scaling a Brief Self-Affirmation Mindset Intervention: Results from Year 1 of the National Randomized Controlled Trial

AIR Presenters/Authors: Trisha Borman, Rachel Garrett, So Jung Park, Cong Ye and Ji Hyun (Elaine) Yang

5:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

9G. Discussions on the Next Phase of Evidence Syntheses



AIR Organizer: Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Making Evidence Synthesis Data Transparent, Reproducible, and Available

AIR Presenter/Author: Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Incorporating Economic Evidence in Systematic Reviews in Education

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams and Joshua R. Polanin

Paper: Exploring Effect Heterogeneity Using Meta-Regression and Machine Learning: Using PreK-12 Mathematics Interventions as a Case Example

AIR Presenters/Authors: Ryan Williams, Martyna Citkowicz, David I. Miller and Jim Lindsay

Paper: Mapping the Pipeline of Intervention Evidence in Education

AIR Presenter/Author: Laura Michaelson and David I. Miller

Wednesday, September 29

8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

10D. Pathways to College and Career Success: Longitudinal Outcomes of Accelerated College Credit and Career and Technical Education Programs



Paper: Indiana and Minnesota Students Who Focused on Career and Technical Education in High School: Who Are They, and What Are Their College and Employment Outcomes?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jim Lindsay, Megan Austin and Yinmei Wan

10:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

11D. Distance Learning Approaches



Paper: A Rapid Evidence Review of Distance Learning Programs

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sarah Sahni, Joshua Polanin, Qi Zhang, Laura Michaelson, Sarah Caverly, Madeline Polese and Ji Hyun (Elaine) Yang

Friday, October 1

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Poster Sessions: Early Childhood Education



Virtual Pipeline Poster: Understanding the Costs and Effects of a Statewide Early Math Intervention: The Kentucky Mathematics Achievement Fund

AIR Presenters/Authors: Zeyu Xu, Umut Ozek and Jesse Levin

Poster Session: Research Methods



Virtual General Poster: Linking NAEP Universal Design Feature Use and Performance

AIR Presenters/Authors: Juanita Hicks, Ruhan Circi and Soo Youn Lee

