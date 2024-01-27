STORY: Donald Trump was handed a stinging defeat on Friday (January 26) by a Manhattan jury that ordered him to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll, who said he destroyed her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her.

Jurors needed less than three hours to reach a verdict in Manhattan federal court following a five-day trial. The sum that the former U.S. president was ordered to pay far exceeded the minimum $10 million that Carroll had sought.

"I think it's the rule of law and Trump's unwillingness to follow the law was the reason that the jurors punished him," Rahmani added.

Carroll's case has become an issue in Trump's campaign to retake the White House in the November U.S. election. Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020.

"I think this is showing victims that they can have their day in court even against the strongest opponent.," Gruber said.

Trump attended most of the trial, but was not in the courtroom to hear the verdict. He said in a social media post that he will appeal.