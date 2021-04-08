Experts shared advances in sustainable livestock farming in Mexico

This was within the framework of the virtual forum Advancing towards sustainable livestock farming in Mexico: challenges from the political, social and environmental dimensions.

April 8, 2021. On March 23-26, various stakeholders and experts from the livestock sector gathered at the virtual forum Advancing towards sustainable livestock farming in Mexico: challenges from the political, social and environmental dimensions, a space for exchange promoted by the Biodiversity and Sustainable Agro-silvopastoral Livestock Landscapes project, known as BioPaSOS, in order to address different topics of interest for the development of sustainable livestock farming in Mexico.

The forum was attended daily by more than 150 people from different parts of Mexico and Latin America, and addressed four thematic areas: public policies for sustainable livestock farming; biodiversity and ecosystem services in livestock farming landscapes; governance and capacity building for sustainable livestock farming; and financial mechanisms for sustainable livestock farming.

Claudia Sepúlveda, general coordinator of the BioPaSOS project, explained that 'the forum was held to provide a space for analysis and reflection on the progress and challenges of sustainable livestock production in Mexico, mainly in the states of Jalisco, Chiapas and Campeche.

During the forum, more than 17 experts from different governmental institutions shared their experiences, including the Ministry of Rural Development (SDR, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Change (SEMABICC, its Spanish acronym) of the state of Campeche, the Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (SEMADET, its Spanish acronym) of the state of Jalisco, the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO, its Spanish acronym), the Institutional Trusts for Agriculture (FIRA, its Spanish acronym) and the National Forestry Commission (CONAFOR, its Spanish acronym); non-governmental organizations such as Cecropia of the state of Chiapas, PRONATURA Yucatan Peninsula and Carbon Trust Mexico; as well as the Juarez Autonomous University of Tabasco (UJAT, its Spanish acrony,) and the Autonomous University of Yucatan

(UADY, Its Spanish acronym) and institutions of higher education and research such as CATIE (Tropical Agricultural Research and Higher Education Center).

The opening keynote address was given by Muhammad Ibrahim, Director General of CATIE, who spoke about the different opportunities that exist in Latin America to advance in the development of sustainable livestock production.

According to Edwin Pérez, local coordinator of the BioPaSOS project in Campeche, the forum was of great importance because it allowed the dissemination of relevant information on the different topics addressed, which will be very useful in promoting sustainable livestock farming in Mexico.

The BioPaSOS Project is implemented by CATIE, with the support of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in coordination with the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO, its Spanish acronym) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRICULTURA), with funding from the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and in alliance with multiple local partners in their territories of intervention.

