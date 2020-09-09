Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Explainer: A peek into China's $14.6 trillion asset management industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:23am EDT

China is further opening up its financial markets to overseas investors, easing restrictions on foreign investments in securities, retail funds, private funds, banking and insurance fields.

Below is a slew of information, compiled by the Asset Management Association of China, Beijing Asset Management Association, Beijing Private Equity Association and CFA Institute, for foreign institutions that want to participate in China's more than 100 trillion yuan (11.27 trillion pounds) asset management industry.

OVERSEAS ASSET MANAGEMENT INSTITUTIONS THAT CAN BE ESTABLISHED

Fund Management Company (FMC), Securities Company, Private Securities Investment Fund Manager (PFM), Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership (QDLP), Qualified Foreign Limited Partner (QFLP), Wealth Management Subsidiaries of Commercial Bank, Insurance Asset Management Company and Trust Company.

CROSS-BORDER INVESTMENTS THAT CAN BE CARRIED OUT BY OVERSEAS ASSET MANAGEMENT INSTITUTIONS

QFII, RQFII, Stock Connect, Direct investment in the interbank bond market (CIBM Direct), Bond Connect, qualified specific types of commodity futures, Mutual Fund Recognition (Northbound Fund) and China Themed ETF listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

REGULATORS

Currently, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is the administrative authority for public funds, the private asset management business of securities and futures institutions, and private investment funds.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is the administrative authority for the wealth management business and subsidiaries of commercial banks and the asset management business of the trust and insurance companies.

At present, beyond the regulations set by the CSRC and the CBIRC, to conduct asset management business in China, the Guidance on Regulating the Asset Management Business of Financial Institutions must be complied with.

In addition, the Asset Management Association of China has established a relatively complete set of self-regulatory rules covering private investment fund management institutions, fund products, qualified investors, fund custody, fund sales, fund investment, information disclosure, accounting, fund valuation and outsourcing of services, etc.

TYPES OF ASSET MANAGEMENT PRODUCTS

Generally, the asset management products in China are organised in three forms: contract type, partnership type and company type.

The partnership type and company type asset management products need to be registered as business entities with the industrial and commercial administrative departments, while the private type products should be registered with the Asset Management Association of China (AMAC).

In practice, asset management products such as private equity management products and private equity investment funds of securities and futures management institutions are usually contract type products which boil down to a fiduciary relationship.

Commercial banks, wealth management subsidiaries of commercial banks, trust companies and insurance companies mostly conduct private asset management business using contracts and offer equity, debt, real estate investment, trust plans and wealth management products.

LEGAL FRAMEWORK

Asset management products usually involve investors, managers, custodians, underlying asset and other subjects.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aEXPLAINER : A peek into China's $14.6 trillion asset management industry
RE
02:22aChina's baidu in talks with investors to raise up to $2 bln for biotech startup -source
RE
02:21aUK firms, worried about pandemic and Brexit, hire temp workers
RE
02:20aBritain plans hiring spree to harness big data in pandemic recovery
RE
02:07aIn new Brexit row, Britain sets out details for post-EU life
RE
02:00aLOCKDOWN SAVINGS MIRRORED BY EUROPEAN CORPORATE CASH PILES : Mike Dolan
RE
01:54aScotland and Wales say UK government is stealing devolved powers with new bill
RE
01:45aSri Lanka towing stricken ship to deep sea, douses another fire
RE
01:45aJGBs firm as global equities weaken on tech rout
RE
01:45aWORLD BANK : Automated Water Kiosks Provide Continuous Water for Malawians During COVID-19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla loses more than combined GM, Ford market value
2ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LIMITED : AstraZeneca suspends leading COVID-19 vaccine trials after a participant's ..
3LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : sees holiday-quarter profit plunging on higher marketing cost..
4APPLE INC. : U.S. options investors pull back on tech bets, but SoftBank's trade looms large
5KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. : KOSMOS ENERGY : Announces Farm Down of a Portfolio of Exploration Assets to Shell for up ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group