Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Explainer-U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

06/13/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows U.S. dollar banknote in front of stock graph

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted on Monday for the first time since April following hotter-than-anticipated inflation data last week.

As the U.S. Federal Reserve attempts to bring inflation down from 40-year highs, banks have ramped up projections of interest rate hikes, and some shorter-dated bond yields surged higher than longer term ones.

Here is a quick primer on what a steep, flat or inverted yield curve means and how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signaling now.

WHAT SHOULD THE CURVE LOOK LIKE?

The U.S. Treasury finances federal government budget obligations by issuing various forms of debt. The $23 trillion https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MVMTD027MNFRBDAL Treasury market includes bills that mature in one month to one year, two- to 10-year notes, and 20- and 30-year bonds.

The yield curve, which plots the return on all Treasury securities, typically slopes upward as the payout increases with the duration. Yields move inversely to prices.

A steepening curve typically signals expectations for stronger economic activity, higher inflation, and higher interest rates. A flattening curve can mean investors expect near-term rate hikes and are pessimistic about economic growth.

WHAT DOES AN INVERTED CURVE MEAN?

Investors watch parts of the yield curve as recession indicators, primarily the spread between three-month Treasury bills and 10-year notes, and the two- to 10-year (2/10) segment.

On Monday, the 2/10 part inverted, meaning two-year Treasuries yielded more than 10-year paper. Short-term yields, which are sensitive to interest rates, are rising with rate-hike expectations while higher long-term rates reflect concerns that the Fed will be unable to control inflation.

The inversion signals that a recession could follow.

That part of the curve had inverted in late March for the first time since 2019. It steepened again as traders, having priced in a string of rate hikes, sharpened their focus on the pace and scope of the Fed's plans to reduce its balance sheet.

The U.S. curve has inverted before each recession since 1955, with a recession following between six and 24 months, according to a 2018 report https://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2018/march/economic-forecasts-with-yield-curve by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. It offered a false signal just once in that time. That research focused on a slightly different part of the curve, between one- 10-year Treasury yields.

The yield curve has inverted 28 times since 1900, according to Anu Gaggar, Global Investment Strategist for Commonwealth Financial Network, who looked at the 2/10 part of the curve. In 22 of these instances, a recession has followed.

For the last six recessions, a recession on average began six to 36 months after the curve inverted, she said.

Before March, the last time the 2/10 part of the yield curve inverted was in 2019. The following year, the United States entered a recession, which was caused by the global pandemic.

WHY IS THE YIELD CURVE INVERTING NOW?

Yields of short-term U.S. government debt have been rising quickly this year, reflecting expectations for a series of rate hikes by the Fed. Longer-dated government bond yields have moved at a slower pace amid concerns policy tightening may hurt the economy.

As a result, the shape of the Treasury yield curve has been generally flattening and in some cases inverting.

The curve steepened in April and May but last week's higher-than-anticipated inflation data shifted investors' focus once again on the short-end of the curve. Two-year yields rose to a 15-year high of around 3.25% on Monday.

Other parts of the curve also inverted, including the spread between five- and 30-year U.S. Treasuries, and between three- and 10-year paper.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE REAL WORLD?

While rate increases can be a weapon against inflation, they can also slow economic growth by raising borrowing costs for everything from mortgages to car loans.

The yield curve also affects consumers and business.

When short-term rates increase, U.S. banks tend to raise benchmark rates for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, including small business loans and credit cards, making borrowing more costly for consumers. Mortgage rates also rise.

When the yield curve steepens, banks can borrow at lower rates and lend at higher rates. When the curve is flatter their margins are squeezed, which may deter lending.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Megan Davies and Richard Chang)

By Davide Barbuscia and David Randall


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 2.72% to Settle at $8.6090 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:55pPakistan budget needs additional measures to meet goals, IMF says
RE
02:52pCanadian stocks re-enter correction territory amid rate hike nerves
RE
02:51pU.S. adviser meets China's top diplomat, White House says
RE
02:44pRussia destroys last bridge to Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine says
RE
02:36pGM CEO : "clear priority" for cash "remains to accelerate our ev…
RE
02:35pZelenskiy tells Germany to give Ukraine support, worry less about Russia
RE
02:34pGM CEO : "we are expanding truck manufacturing capacity and sellin…
RE
02:32pGM CEO BARRA : Cadillac lyriq ev sold out for 2023 in four hours.…
RE
02:27pBlinken says U.S. will keep pressure on North Korea until it changes course
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Order Barring Sarrai From Running Mumias Extended to September 23
2Drilling vs returns. U.S. oil producers' tradeoff as windfall tax threa..
3Analyst recommendations: Blackstone, Qualcomm, Micron, Microsoft, Tesla..
4Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
5TESLA : Upgraded to Buy by RBC

HOT NEWS