Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Explainer-What charges do Archegos founder and former CFO face?

04/27/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sung Kook (Bill) Hwang exits the Manhattan federal courthouse in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday charged Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang with 11 criminal counts and the private investment firm's former chief financial officer, Patrick Halligan, with three counts over Archegos' collapse a year ago.

Hwang and Halligan pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday.

WHAT ARE THEY ACCUSED OF DOING?

Authorities allege Hwang and Halligan lied to banks in order to increase Archegos' credit lines and use the borrowed money to manipulate the stock prices of companies in the $36 billion family office's portfolio including Viacom, Discovery and Tencent Music Entertainment.

When Archegos collapsed in March 2021, global banks lost around $10 billion.

WHAT ARE THE SPECIFIC CHARGES?

Hwang faces charges of racketeering, securities fraud, securities fraud of counterparties and wire fraud along with seven counts of market manipulation. Halligan is charged with racketeering, wire fraud and securities fraud of counterparties.

WHAT DO RACKETEERING AND MARKET MANIPULATION INVOLVE?

The Department of Justice said Hwang and Halligan committed racketeering conspiracy in which they set up an illegal scheme for profit.

The market manipulation charges against Hwang alleged that he engaged in or directed transactions in securities and securities-based swaps to raise or lower their prices and induce others to purchase those securities.

WHAT DO THE FRAUD CHARGES ENTAIL?

Prosecutors alleged the Archegos founder engaged in a securities fraud scheme to build positions in numerous stocks and manipulate their prices.

Hwang and Halligan were both charged with securities fraud of counterparties. Prosecutors contend they lied to multiple banks about Archegos' assets in order to obtain more loans that funded ever larger positions and kept the securities' prices inflated.

The two men were also charged with wire fraud of counterparties. Wire fraud refers to fraud involving online and telecommunications networks.

These charges claim they made false and misleading statements through these means to defraud Archegos' trading counterparties.

(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By John McCrank


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.46% to 95.19 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEuro Lost 0.73% to $1.0560 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pSterling Lost 0.23% to $1.2544 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pDollar Gains 0.94% to 128.42 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pExplainer-What charges do Archegos founder and former CFO face?
RE
05:37pFed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai
RE
05:37pTech Up as Microsoft Earnings Quell Growth Concerns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:33pU.S., Russia swap prisoners Reed and Yaroshenko amid war tensions
RE
05:32pConsumer Cos Down as Oil Futures Rise -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:31pU.s. monitoring impact of ukraine war on european economies very…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
2Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
3S&P 500 ends higher, supported by Microsoft
4Commodity stocks keep Europe buoyant as Russia gas supply concerns ling..
5Blue Cap AG with significant improvement in revenue and earnings in the..

HOT NEWS