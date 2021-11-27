Explanatory Notes on the Revised Risk Management Directive

INTRODUCTION

Pursuant to Section 92(1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), the Bank of Ghana (BOG) issued the Risk Management Directive (RMD) in November 2021 following consultations with the banking industry (herein called "the industry") as well as the Bank's development partners, mainly IMF/AFRITAC West2 Technical Assistance Missions.

The RMD is aimed at ensuring that banks, savings and loans, finance houses, and financial holding companies, hereinafter referred to as Regulated Financial Institutions (RFIs), have the requisite systems to adequately identify, measure, evaluate, control, mitigate, and report material risks that may affect its ability to meet its obligations to depositors and other stakeholders.

The Bank of Ghana has subsequently given the Risk Management Directive significant consideration in light of the views, suggestions, and contributions received throughout the public consultation process. This resulted in a revised Risk Management Directive dated November 2021, which resolves material issues raised in the Risk Management Directive's Exposure Draft.

As such, this paper aims to clarify the important amendments made to the Directive named Risk Management Directive, 2021 in its final form.