STORY: The company operating the submersible that imploded last month, killing five people, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.

OceanGate, a U.S.-based company, did not elaborate on matters beyond a red banner at the top of its website.

The company lost contact with its Titan submarine on June 18 during a dive to the wreck of the Titanic, prompting a massive undersea search for the vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard last week recovered presumed human remains and debris from the sub on the ocean floor.

Examination of the debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the implosion.

U.S. and Canadian authorities are investigating the cause of the disaster, which raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.