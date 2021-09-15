Log in
Explore Scientific Reaches Distribution Agreement With Vixen Optics Japan

09/15/2021 | 10:01am EDT
SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Explore Scientific, LLC has reached an agreement to become the exclusive distributor throughout the Americas of Vixen optical products.

With offices in Japan and Germany, Vixen Co., Ltd is an integrated manufacturer of optical devices and renowned developer of cutting-edge optical technology. The company's extensive product line includes astronomical telescopes, computerized GoTo equatorial mounts, binoculars, spotting scopes, microscopes, and riflescopes.

"We are honored to be associated with the venerable Vixen brand that has provided some of the finest products in our industry for more than 70 years," said Scott Roberts, Explore Scientific founder and president. "This distributorship agreement with Vixen marks another important milestone in our company's expansion to serve our community as a leading provider of astronomical telescopes, microscopes, and sports optics for education and recreation."

Explore Scientific plans to expand into the full range of Vixen's product lines, making them available to authorized dealers and consumers alike throughout the Americas. Those interested in Vixen precision optical products can expect to see them available on Explore Scientific's website as soon as October of this year.

About Vixen:

Vixen Co., Ltd was established in Japan in 1949. Since then, Vixen has consistently exceeded its customers' expectations by innovating revolutionary products. In 1984, Vixen's engineers changed the world of amateur astronomy when it introduced the SkySensor — the world's first commercially produced computerized GoTo equatorial mount system. It has also produced new devices like the portable Polarie equatorial tracker system and the "digiscope" system. To learn more about Vixen, please visit https://global.vixen.co.jp/en/.

About Explore Scientific:

Established in 2008, Explore Scientific, LLC is a science and outdoor lifestyle company offering a broad range of optics, electronics, cameras, and specialized accessories for astronomy, biology, STEM education, and outdoor adventure. The company's brand offerings include Explore Scientific, BRESSER, Alpen, Galileoscope, and, now, Vixen. Learn more about Explore Scientific at www.explorescientific.com.

Press Contact:
Scott Roberts
Email: s@explorescientific.com
Phone: (949) 637-9075

