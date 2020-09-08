Log in
Explore one woman's spiritual awakening following the death of her significant other in ‘Greetings from the Other Side'

09/08/2020 | 12:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Written as a tribute to her significant other, “Greetings from the Other Side: A Story of Love, Loss, and the Afterlife” (published by Balboa Press) by Benita Glickman, takes readers on a journey of love and loss — a journey that leads her to question her beliefs about life after death.

 

Told through poetry, vignettes, and prose, the book celebrates the special bond between the author and Joseph Larizza, the harmony they experienced, and the unconditional acceptance and support they provided one another. “Greetings from the Other Side” depicts their joys, their sorrows, and their pain in a story about caregiving and suffering through hardships inherent in the process. It’s about the grief and pain that death inflicts upon the living and the struggles that the living face while attempting to survive and continue with their lives. And finally, “Greetings from the Other Side” is a story of hope. It affirms the possibility of life after death through visions, telepathic communications, dreams, and signs of remembrance.

 

“I want my readers to believe in and cherish love and all that it encompasses. I want them to know they aren’t alone; everyone has experienced, is experiencing, or will experience loss and will grieve,” Glickman says. “I want them to learn a little about caregiving services available to help ailing loved ones. I want them to open up their hearts and allow themselves to heal. I want them to know that life is eternal — that after death the spirit and soul live on — that our loved ones are always with us and will continue watching over us.”

 

“Greetings from the Other Side” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Greetings-Other-Side-Story-Afterlife/dp/1982233893

 

“Greetings from the Other Side”

By Benita Glickman

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 380 pages | ISBN 9781982233877

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 380 pages | ISBN 9781982233891

E-Book | 380 pages | ISBN 9781982233884

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Benita Glickman is a retired language teacher, mentor, and consultant to Brown University. She’s a member of the Academy of American Poets and the recipient of the Alice Minnie Hertz-Heniger Award for Children’s Literature. Her work appears in “Chicken Soup for the Sister’s Soul” as well as in numerous other books, magazines, journals and anthologies including ByLine Magazine, Meridian Anthology of Contemporary Poetry, the Aurorean and Wedding Blessings. Glickman has also written “Then and Now: Snapshots of My Life,” which will be released this fall.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
