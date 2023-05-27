There were no casualties and operational services were working at the scene, he said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)
MOSCOW (Reuters) - An explosion in Russia's Pskov region near the border with Belarus left an oil pipeline's administrative building damaged, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on Saturday.
There were no casualties and operational services were working at the scene, he said.
(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams)
Man who opened Asiana plane door in mid-air tells police he was "uncomfortable" - Yonhap