STORY: NHK footage showed crowds running away as several police officers appeared to pin a man to the ground before removing him from the scene. The man appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, media said. The premier took cover and was unharmed, according to NHK.

The incident occurred at the Saikazaki fishing harbour in Wakayama prefecture, some 65 km (40 miles) southwest of Osaka city. Kishida had just started to deliver the speech after touring the harbour when Saturday's incident occurred, NHK said. The speech was scheduled for 11:40 a.m. (0240 GMT), according to Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Kishida was to continue his Saturday afternoon campaign schedule after the incident, the LDP confirmed via its Twitter account.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was assassinated with a homemade gun last July while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking the nation and prompting a review of security for politicians.