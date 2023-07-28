MOSCOW (Reuters) - An explosion occurred on Friday at the Rosneft-owned Kuibyshev oil refinery in the Russian city of Samara, lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein wrote on social media.

He said nobody had been injured and that there was no serious damage to the refinery. The plant's capacity is 7 million metric tons per year (140,000 barrels per day).

Khinshtein said that investigators' preliminary conclusion was that the blast was caused by an explosive device.

RIA news agency, citing Rosneft, said the incident occurred at a non-operational old building and that no one was injured and no equipment damaged.

TASS news agency also said that the plant was undergoing planned seasonal maintenance.

