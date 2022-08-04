Log in
Explosion, multiple fatalities reported in Nebraska - state patrol
08/04/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
(Reuters) - Multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, Nebraska, on Thursday after witnesses said they saw or heard an early morning explosion, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a Twitter message.
(Reporting By Frank McGurty)
© Reuters 2022
