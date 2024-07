PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - At least 40 Haitian migrants were killed at sea after gasoline-filled drums on their boat caught fire and exploded, the Miami Herald reported on Friday, citing Haitian authorities.

The migrants had lit candles using matches in a ritual meant to offer them safe passage to the Turks and Caicos islands, Jean-Henry Petit, who heads the civil protection office in northern Haiti, told the Herald.

