  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Explosion rocks Ohio metals plant, media reports

02/20/2023 | 04:15pm EST
(Reuters) - An explosion tore through an Ohio metals plant on Monday, sparking a fire and sending smoke billowing into the sky, local media reported, citing witnesses.

Video from the scene showed multiple first responders on the site including fire fighters who were spraying flames with water on the damaged factory about 15 miles (24 km) southeast of Cleveland.

The explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford, causing a fire that triggered a call for fire departments across the greater Cleveland and Akron areas to respond, WKYC television news reported, citing witnesses.

WOIO television reported that at least one injured person would be transported by helicopter from the scene.

Representatives of the company could not immediately be reached for comment. The business has produced copper alloys since 1917 and also produces brass and bronze alloys, according to its website.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2023
