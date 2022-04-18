Explosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions

April 18 (Reuters) - Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

There were no immediate information about casualties and damage.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression. (Editing by Kim Coghill)