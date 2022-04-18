Explosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions

April 18 (Reuters) - Authorities in Ukraine's Western and
Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple
explosions on Monday, as Russia's invasion of the country
continues.
There were no immediate information about casualties and
damage.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its action a
special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine and eradicate
what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse
Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)