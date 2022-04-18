Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Explosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions

04/18/2022 | 01:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 18 (Reuters) - Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, as Russia's invasion of the country continues.

There were no immediate information about casualties and damage.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its action a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine and eradicate what it calls dangerous nationalists. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression. (Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:02aJapan's 10-year bond yields track U.S. peers to scale 3-week high
RE
02:00aTech stocks drag Indian shares lower; Infosys hits 8-month low
RE
01:59aIndia's COVID infections hit month-high, one state reports spike in deaths
RE
01:56aIndonesia March exports, imports hit record highs amid commodity boom
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aExplosions reported in Ukraine's Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk regions
RE
01:53aAuthorities report multiple explosions in ukraine's lviv, dnipro…
RE
01:49aSri Lankan stock market closed for second straight week
RE
01:47aMexican president's electricity overhaul defeated in Congress
RE
01:45aChina's csi real estate index down 4%…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'
2Tesla, others prepare Shanghai factory restarts as city aims to ease lo..
3Infosys shares slump 9% as Q4 profit misses street view
4Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces the Extension of the Capital Com..
5China's Jilin says hundreds of firms resume work, including Toyota, Vol..

HOT NEWS