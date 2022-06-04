Explosions shake Ukraine's capital Kyiv after weeks of relative calm

KYIV, June 5 (Reuters) - Several explosions rocked Kyiv
early on Sunday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, the first assault
on the Ukrainian capital in weeks as life had slowly begun to
resemble normal in the city and its suburbs.
"Several explosions in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts
of the capital," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
"Services are already working on site."
Reuters witnesses saw smoke in Kyiv that continued long
after the explosions.
At least one person was hospitalised but no deaths had been
reported as of early Sunday, Klitschko said.
The mayor of the historic town of Brovary some 20 km (12
miles) from Kyiv's centre, urged people to remain inside their
houses as there had been reports of the smell of soot coming
from the smoke.
Despite continuing Russian attacks on Ukraine and the
widespread destruction, life in Kyiv has been relatively
attack-free in recent weeks, after Moscow turned its military
focus to the east and south.
Air raid sirens regularly disrupt the life of the capital,
but there have been no major strikes on the city in several
weeks.
Kyiv's Darnytskyi district on the left bank of the Dnipro
River stretches from the outskirts of the city to the river's
shores, while the Dniprovskyi district in the city's north lies
along the river.
Oleksandr Goncharenko, mayor of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk
region in the east, reported overnight strikes on the city,
resulting in widespread damage but no casualties.
On Saturday, Ukrainian officials said the country's troops
had recaptured a swath of the battlefield city of
Sievierodonetsk in a counteroffensive against Russia.
