Explosions shake central Kyiv

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said that residents were being evacuated from two buildings.

Air raid sirens regularly disrupt life in Kyiv, but there have been no major strikes on the city since June 5.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.

Since then Moscow and its proxies have focused on the south and Donbas, an eastern territory made up of Luhansk and its neighbour Donetsk, deploying overwhelming artillery in some of the heaviest ground fighting in Europe since World War Two.