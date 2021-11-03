Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Expo boosts UAE non-oil private sector growth to fastest since June 2019 -PMI

11/03/2021 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Abu Dhabi skyline

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector expanded at the fastest pace since June 2019 in October, recording its 11th straight month of growth as the Expo world fair began in commercial hub Dubai, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit UAE Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), leapt to 55.7 in October from 53.3 in September on the back of higher spending and tourism.

It was above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction and the first reading since the start of the pandemic that was above the series average, now at 54.1.

"The Expo 2020 finally began in the UAE at the start of October and brought a highly welcome upsurge in growth across the non-oil private sector," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit. Expo was delayed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The output sub-index rose to 61.1 in October from 57.1 in September while new orders also rose markedly compared to September's reading.

"The increases in both output and new business were sharp and the most marked since July 2019. In addition, the boost to sales led more companies to predict a rise in activity over the next 12 months, as optimism jumped to the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic," Owen said.

Business capacity in the non-oil sector was under renewed pressure due to rising new orders, leading to a fourth consecutive month of growing backlogs of work, albeit expanding at a marginally softer pace than in September.

Growth in the employment sub-index was slight and only a notch higher than in September, remaining below the series average.

"The key test for the UAE economy will be whether this initial uplift in demand from the Expo can be sustained over the coming months. We also wait to see whether this will strengthen employment growth, as latest data showed a subdued rate of hiring despite growing pressure on business capacity," Owen said.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead -2-
DJ
01:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investors Seen Wary Ahead of Fed; Dow Tops 36,000
DJ
01:30aRealty, metals lift Indian stocks ahead of SBI results, Fed verdict
RE
01:20aDollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper
RE
01:17aWith bond-buying 'taper' in the bag, Fed turns a wary eye to inflation
RE
01:15aIndia's Oct services growth strongest in over a decade, input costs surge
RE
01:12aAustralia joins New Zealand to ratify regional trade pact RCEP
RE
01:10a2014 VS 2021 : How a Fed taper can move asset prices
RE
01:07aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
01:05aOil prices fall as data shows big build in U.S. inventory
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
2LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Finan..
3Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
4Financial Statements - 2021 3Q
5China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license

HOT NEWS